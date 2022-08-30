ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

veronews.com

Body found in truck at shopping center; deputies investigating

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A body was found in a pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot Friday evening, prompting a death investigation, sheriff’s officials said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, Indian River County spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Once deputies arrived, they could...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Florida’s Turnpike

VERO BEACH — A man in his mid-20’s was killed in a rollover crash on Florida’s Turnpike early Friday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. Highway troopers did not release the man’s identity for privacy reasons under Marsy’s Law. The crash involving a blue 2005 Peterbilt...
VERO BEACH, FL
idesignarch.com

British Colonial Style House in Florida with Courtyard Pool

Located at the masterplanned development of Windsor in Vero Beach, Florida, this tropical style home features a courtyard with pool and access to a community lily pond. The property features clean lines and Anglo-Caribbean style architecture. There is a main house with 4 bedrooms and a guesthouse with kitchenette. The...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man pulls firearm over boat towing price in Fellsmere

A 78-year-old man pulled out a handgun over the cost of towing his boat out of the stick marsh in Fellsmere. While no one was harmed during the incident, the tow boat operator feared for his life, the Fellsmere Police Department said. On Wednesday afternoon, Ronald Frank Barker of Vero...
FELLSMERE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

2 Sebastian Police officers injured during mother and son arrest

The Sebastian Police Department is reporting that two of their officers were taken to the hospital, treated, and released after being injured by a mother and her son. The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Main Street in Sebastian. As officers arrived, they spoke with Mona Lisa Wonder, 62, and Cory Wonder, 27.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

'What's with all the weapons?' Video shows arrest of hoax bomb suspect in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police released body camera video of the arrest of a man on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie. "What's with all the weapons?" asked officers of the suspect, 21-year-old Johann Robey. Police said Robey crashed into a yard along SE Prineville Street in his white Scion. The 911 caller told police the driver was unresponsive. But when police rolled by to investigate, the driver tried to leave.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
click orlando

2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
ORLANDO, FL
wqcs.org

Cyclist Struck and Killed by Motorist in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 31, 2022: Fort Pierce Police have launched a Traffic Homicide Investigation after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Virginia Avenue Monday afternoon. Fort Pierce police spokesman Officer Curtis Jennings said the cyclist was a 30-year old man, but declined to release...
FORT PIERCE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man hit, killed by train in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A train hit and killed a 39-year-old man in Melbourne Thursday afternoon, according to police. The man — identified as Jerome Trent Kenerly — was hit near the FEC Railway crossing on Nasa Boulevard around 12:00 p.m., according to a news release. [TRENDING: Crowds...
MELBOURNE, FL
wqcs.org

Humane Society Receives Six Beagles From Mass Breeding Facility

Vero Beach - Friday September 2, 2022: The Humane Society of the United States, with support from many shelter and rescue partners, removed approximately 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, that received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. Many of these...
VERO BEACH, FL

