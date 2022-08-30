Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
Is this the #1 tourist destination in Florida? (Besides Disney World)Evie M.Cape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX’s Starlink fleet gets 53 new satellites with launch from FloridaTech ReviewedCape Canaveral, FL
US Space Force Sends Robot Dogs To Patrol Ports And Space StationsAbdul GhaniCape Canaveral, FL
Related
veronews.com
Body found in truck at shopping center; deputies investigating
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A body was found in a pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot Friday evening, prompting a death investigation, sheriff’s officials said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, Indian River County spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Once deputies arrived, they could...
WPBF News 25
Deadly rollover crash causes major backups on the Turnpike North spanning multiple Treasure Coast counties
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. A deadly rollover crash is causing miles of backups spanning multiple counties along the Treasure Coast Friday. The right shoulder of the Turnpike North is closed near Vero Beach at this time. It happened before noon...
treasurecoast.com
St Lucie Sheriff: Another dealer of death is behind bars and out of business in our community!
St Lucie Sheriff: Another dealer of death is behind bars and out of business in our community!. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St Lucie Sheriff reported that another dealer is death is behind bars and out of business in our community!. This is what they said:. St. Lucie County...
treasurecoast.com
PSL Police looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes
PSL Police looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police are looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes. Here is the info. Do you recognize these two suspects? They stole $3355 worth of electrical wire from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastliving.com
Dignity Bus offers the homeless an innovative place to rest overnight in Brevard and Indian River counties
At any given time, there are approximately 250 homeless people living in Indian River County and between 3,000 and 3,500 in Brevard County. Some sleep in cars. Others live in tents. Still others simply throw an old blanket on the ground in the woods and try to get a few hours rest.
veronews.com
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Florida’s Turnpike
VERO BEACH — A man in his mid-20’s was killed in a rollover crash on Florida’s Turnpike early Friday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. Highway troopers did not release the man’s identity for privacy reasons under Marsy’s Law. The crash involving a blue 2005 Peterbilt...
idesignarch.com
British Colonial Style House in Florida with Courtyard Pool
Located at the masterplanned development of Windsor in Vero Beach, Florida, this tropical style home features a courtyard with pool and access to a community lily pond. The property features clean lines and Anglo-Caribbean style architecture. There is a main house with 4 bedrooms and a guesthouse with kitchenette. The...
sebastiandaily.com
Man pulls firearm over boat towing price in Fellsmere
A 78-year-old man pulled out a handgun over the cost of towing his boat out of the stick marsh in Fellsmere. While no one was harmed during the incident, the tow boat operator feared for his life, the Fellsmere Police Department said. On Wednesday afternoon, Ronald Frank Barker of Vero...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sebastiandaily.com
2 Sebastian Police officers injured during mother and son arrest
The Sebastian Police Department is reporting that two of their officers were taken to the hospital, treated, and released after being injured by a mother and her son. The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Main Street in Sebastian. As officers arrived, they spoke with Mona Lisa Wonder, 62, and Cory Wonder, 27.
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie residents to see trash trouble relief earlier than expected
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie residents are breathing a sigh of hopefully fresher air with news that their trash may be picked up even sooner than expected. "I'm really excited because I love the idea of the trucks just coming and picking it up," said Judy Crysler.
cw34.com
'What's with all the weapons?' Video shows arrest of hoax bomb suspect in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police released body camera video of the arrest of a man on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie. "What's with all the weapons?" asked officers of the suspect, 21-year-old Johann Robey. Police said Robey crashed into a yard along SE Prineville Street in his white Scion. The 911 caller told police the driver was unresponsive. But when police rolled by to investigate, the driver tried to leave.
Deputies arrest Port St. Lucie man for selling opioids
After responding to about 200 overdose calls this year, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man accused of selling opioids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
Police searching for two men who stole from a Lowe's in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police are searching for two men who stole from a Lowe's on NW St. Lucie West Boulevard. According to authorities, the thieves entered the Lowes at 3:30 p.m. on August 12 and made off with approximately $3,355 in electrical wire.
click orlando
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
Click10.com
A close call in the air at a Florida airport is caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. – A dramatic close call between two planes is caught on camera at Orlando International Airport. A Cessna and a Delta 757 were given the all clear to take off on Aug. 17, when the pilot of the Cessna captured the video. The pilot of the Cessna...
wqcs.org
Cyclist Struck and Killed by Motorist in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 31, 2022: Fort Pierce Police have launched a Traffic Homicide Investigation after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Virginia Avenue Monday afternoon. Fort Pierce police spokesman Officer Curtis Jennings said the cyclist was a 30-year old man, but declined to release...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
Man hit, killed by train in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A train hit and killed a 39-year-old man in Melbourne Thursday afternoon, according to police. The man — identified as Jerome Trent Kenerly — was hit near the FEC Railway crossing on Nasa Boulevard around 12:00 p.m., according to a news release. [TRENDING: Crowds...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Melbourne to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for Joseph Pellicano Law Enforcement Center Sept. 14
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its new headquarters building, the Joseph Pellicano Law Enforcement Center. A ceremony to celebrate this momentous occasion with our community members and elected leaders will be held on September 14 at...
wqcs.org
Humane Society Receives Six Beagles From Mass Breeding Facility
Vero Beach - Friday September 2, 2022: The Humane Society of the United States, with support from many shelter and rescue partners, removed approximately 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, that received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. Many of these...
Comments / 2