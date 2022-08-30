Pennsylvania State Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting, strangling several women

KITTANNING, Pa. — Police in Armstrong County are asking for your help in finding a man who they say is responsible for multiple sexual assaults.

The Pennsylvania State Police Department issued the warning to be on the lookout for Zachary William Baum. The 24-year-old Kittanning man was evidently released after an arrest in March. Now, they are trying to find him after filing new charges that accused him of strangling and sexually assaulting several women over several years.

According to criminal complaints, one victim was just 16 years old at the time. Documents show the two began a relationship in 2019.

Baum is accused of sexually assaulting her multiple times including at Community Park in Kittanning. He’s also accused of taking pictures and a video of her performing sex acts and sharing them with other women to “brag.”

Court documents show the other alleged victim was someone Baum knew from high school. The two started a relationship in March 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, in September that year, after leaving the Wick City Saloon, the victim claims Baum pulled her out of a car at a stop sign by the Honey Bear convenience store and sexually assaulted her in the street.

If you know where Baum might be, state police urge you not to go near him and call them right away. He is considered dangerous and violent.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group