Opelika police worry someone is going to die as feuding teens swap gunfire
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police say a feud between two groups of teens has sparked at least seven shootings since February and a growing concern someone is going to get injured or killed. Investigators believe the rash of back-and-forth shootings began when two teens got into a physical fight that escalated into gun violence […]
Alabama family offering $1,000 reward in hit and run case
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wedowee, Alabama family involved in a hit and run accident is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever crashed into their car and fled the scene on foot. The crash happened on SR 219 near Pine Lake Road in Harris County, Georgia on March […]
Ga. man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses
TROUP COUNTY, GA — A Georgia man will spend a significant portion of his life behind bars after he was sentenced for drug trafficking charges. Andre Tmorris Ransom, of LaGrange, pleaded guilty to charges in two indictments on drug trafficking charges. Ransom pleaded guilty to trafficking amphetamine, possession of...
wvtm13.com
2 charged with murder in death of Opelika infant in 2000
OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities say a woman and her former boyfriend are charged with murder in the death of the woman’s 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago. Opelika police say 43-year-old Tomeika Hughley and 42-year-old Bobby Beaty were indicted in the death of Jarquavious...
WTVM
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two grieving families came together to remember two teens gunned down in South Columbus just two days ago. Police say 17-year-old Myshaun Smith and 18-year-old Anton Hamilton were killed at a local apartment complex Wednesday night in a triple shooting. They say these young men were...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka police seek help with forged prescription
The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a forged prescription and hopes the public can identify the suspect. Wetumpka police investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a forged prescription. The offense occurred, Friday, August 26, 2022, at a local pharmacy in Wetumpka, Alabama. “Investigators say the suspect...
WTVM
GBI: 2 Columbus men arrested on multiple child exploitation charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Muscogee County men have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children, says the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. According to investigators, the CEACC completed two separate search warrants that led to the arrest of 38-year-old Kevin Perry...
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Killing His Grandfather in Elmore County
A man is charged with shooting and killing his grandfather in Elmore County. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says the shooting happened just before 3AM today in the 1400 block of Ingram Road, which is in the Elmore community. Franklin says 21-year-old Jeremiah Long was staying with his grandparents. He...
One victim ID’d in deadly Torch Hill Road shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of one of the victims in a deadly shooting on Torch Hill Road Wednesday night. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Anton Hamilton, age 18, was shot and killed on Aug. 31, 2022. Bryan said Hamilton was pronounced dead at 12:46 […]
Man charged with capital murder in morning Montgomery shooting that killed 1, injured another
A shooting in Montgomery left one man dead, another injured and the suspect in jail. Montgomery police and fire medics were dispatched at 8:40 a.m. Thursday to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of people shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 42-year-old Antoine...
alabamanews.net
Two Montgomery Men Killed in Head-On Crash in Elmore County
Alabama State Troopers say two Montgomery men have been killed in a crash in Elmore County, south of Tallassee. State troopers say 19-year-old Waymond McWilliams and 31-year-old Quentin Rhodes were both killed in the wreck. Investigators say they were each driving cars that hit head-on and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men killed in Torch Hill Road shooting, third injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed in South Columbus late Wednesday night. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, near the 2001 block of Torch Hill Road. According to police, three people were involved in the shooting. Police […]
WTVM
Shooting on 33rd Street in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on 33rd Street in Columbus. According to Command Sgt. Malone, there was one person injured in the incident. The victim was transported to the emergency room for their non-life-threatening injuries. According to authorities, no arrests or motives have...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
LaGrange Police searching for aggravated assault suspect
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an aggravated assault and is asking for public help to identify the suspect. On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in an apartment complex on Wynnwood Drive in LaGrange, Georgia. After arriving at the […]
BREAKING: Heavy Police presence, theatre cleared at Hollywood Connection
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A heavy police presence is on the scene at Hollywood Connection in North Columbus, where large crowds are gathering. A witness who was in the AMC Classic Ritz 13 theatre at the time of the incident says the movie was paused and folks were told to exit the theatre. A News […]
WTVM
Victims ID’d in late-night shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting that left two people dead and one injured in Eagle Trace Apartments in Columbus. The incident happened on Wednesday, August 31, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Torch Hill Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Woman, ex-boyfriend charged with murdering Alabama infant more than 20 years ago
A woman and her former boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of the woman’s 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday. Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley, Opelika police said in a statement.
WTVM
Valley father finds missing son dead
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - “I told him I loved him, I’m proud of him, I don’t know what he was going through. I don’t know what happened to him,” says Jamie Barber, father of Joshua Barber. Through tears and grief, the father of 30-year-old Joshua...
Missing Alabama man’s body found in Macon County
The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday.
