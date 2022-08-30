Read full article on original website
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers is a 'horrible person'
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
Yardbarker
New York Giants bringing in stud return man for visit, ex-Lions camp star
The New York Giants are doing everything they can to bolster the roster given their severe lack of depth at multiple positions. After claiming four players off the waiver wire on Wednesday, heavily addressing the secondary, they are still looking for more talent. One position Big Blue could use a...
Yardbarker
Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback
With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Panthers need another body in the quarterback room. The team is expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis...
Yardbarker
Former Patriots great rips dysfunctional offense: 'Josh McDaniels' team look more like the Patriots'
New England Patriots great Ted Johnson is stunned by how dysfunctional the team’s offense has been this summer as they try to get on track without former coordinator, and new Las Vegas Raiders, coach Josh McDaniels. The Patriots surprised many NFL pundits last year when they finished second in...
Yardbarker
Report: Bill Belichick had key reason for passing over Bill O’Brien
The New England Patriots’ rough training camp offensively brought back questions about why coach Bill Belichick did not do more to bring former assistant Bill O’Brien back into the fold. A new report shed some light on why such an arrangement was never seriously considered. According to Albert...
Yardbarker
Why Didn’t The Bills Want O.J. Howard?
As NFL teams make roster cuts to get to a 53-man roster, the Buffalo Bills made a shocking move with their cuts. After signing tight-end O.J. Howard to a contract this offseason, the team cut him on Tuesday. The move comes as a shock, as Howard was a solid tight-end...
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys reach contract negotiation phase with former Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters
Although he is now 40 years old, Peters played in 15 games for the Bears last season as their left tackle and was serviceable. The former nine-time Pro Bowler is not the All-Pro he was a decade ago for the Eagles, but he can still help a team like Dallas that is in need of a replacement for Smith.
Yardbarker
Insider links Jets' Denzel Mims to Cowboys following trade request
The agent for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims confirmed ahead of this past weekend that the 24-year-old was requesting a trade coming off a season that he finished with a paltry eight catches for 133 yards and zero touchdowns across 11 games. Jets head coach Robert Saleh later...
Yardbarker
Bengals Insider Has A Warning About O.J. Howard
Last season, tight end C.J. Uzomah established career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals. Everyone thought that they would have their guy at the position moving forward. However, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets. It could be said that...
Yardbarker
Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1
With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
Yardbarker
Bills Worked Out Three Players
McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off of their roster ever since. In 2021, McDermott appeared in nine games...
Yardbarker
Pat Narduzzi takes shot at ESPN after Pitt win
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was not happy with some of the ESPN coverage he saw leading up to his team’s big game against West Virginia on Thursday night, and he was quick to let the network know about it after the Panthers came away with a thrilling win.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fans Have A Fun Cheer For A Rising Talent
Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has captured the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans everywhere. His youthful energy, sense of humor, knack for clutch hits, and some truly great defense has put him on a high pedestal in St. Louis. Last night in Cincinnati, he hit a two-run homer that proved to...
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
Yardbarker
The Bills Cut A Handful Of Notable Veterans
The Buffalo Bills have gone through the difficult task of reducing their active roster for the 2022 NFL season from 80 to 53. It is one of the toughest days for NFL coaches and front office personnel, especially if many players deserve to be in. Buffalo won’t have problems with...
Yardbarker
Who Is Dolphins Rookie QB Skyler Thompson?
While the Miami Dolphins closed out the preseason on a winning note, there was one player who stood out the most. That player was their rookie quarterback, Skyler Thompson. Even with Tua Tagovailoa as the number one QB, Thompson’s preseason showing secures him a roster spot. However, who is...
Yardbarker
Panthers Received Trade Calls For WRs Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall
However, Person says the Panthers don’t have any plans to trade either player, although GM Scott Fitterer in the past has said they’ll always keep an open mind and listen to offers. Marshall was a second-round pick just last season and Anderson is still the team’s No. 2...
Yardbarker
Bills GM Brandon Beane taking roster advice from Von Miller?
The Buffalo Bills are hoping Von Miller can terrorize opposing quarterbacks for them this season. In the meantime, the veteran pass-rusher may be operating as an honorary member of the team’s front office. Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated to reporters on Thursday that he has taken Miller’s advice...
Yardbarker
The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season
The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
