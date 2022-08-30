Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jesus Aguilar is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles signed Aguilar to a minor-league deal on Wednesday and then selected his contract from Triple-A Norfolk a day later. He will make his debut for the club on Thursday as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Ramon Urias will be on third base and Gunnar Henderson will start at shortstop. Jorge Mateo will take a rest day.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO