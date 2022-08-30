ZIER: USF coach Jeff Scott finds it takes time to set a solid foundation

TAMPA — It is the foundation of any successful program. You need to establish a culture, a way of doing things, that prepares you to win. For over two years now, South Florida Coach Jeff Scott has been trying to develop that kind of mentality on his team.

It is not easy. Coaches come from different backgrounds with different styles. Clearly, Scott has been shaped by his experiences at Clemson and that is heavily influencing what he does here. Scott is a dynamic guy. He commands your attention when he speaks. His players listen to him.

Despite that, it has been a struggle for Scott. Breaking old habits isn't always easy. Convincing someone another way is better, especially when tangible results are hard to come by, is difficult. "When you take over as a head coach, you have the opportunity to establish your culture and what you believe in and probably the biggest thing I've learned is it takes time," Scott said.

"I thought you could just come in and give a couple speeches and then the guys would get right in line, but that's not the reality of it," he said. "It (the culture change) gets tested constantly. Even now, even though I feel we've made a lot of progress, it still gets tested every day.

"When your culture truly takes root, then you as the head coach and your assistants aren't really the ones bringing it about. "It's the leadership from the players and that's what I've seen, watching the players encouraging each other, paying attention to all the little things that matter."

In that sense, the addition of quarterback Gerry Bohanon in important. Scott has told his players that a certain way of doing things, a certain attitude will help them turn things around, but Scott has no proof of this because this is the first time he's ever been in charge. Bohanon, on the other hand, has been there and done that. He's quarterbacked a team to a Big 12 championship. He's beaten an SEC team in the Sugar Bowl.

He has assumed leadership on the field and in some ways, may have more credibility with the players then Scott. For the most part, players are realists. Coaches can tell then what to do and how to go about doing it, but they are the ones who must actually buy in. Scott says what he is doing will work, but if Bohanon backs that up, that's strong reinforcement because Bohanon is a proven winner. At this point, Scott is not.

Still, Scott believes his efforts are creating a more positive approach. "I would say the biggest difference between this year and last year is a change in the way we practice," he said. "The way the guys go about practice, the way they acquit themselves.

"My first two years here, a lot of guys were trying to find a way off the field, find a way not to practice, just kind of waiting for game day. That mind set, that culture has shifted to where guys are obviously pushing themselves and encouraging their teammates. It's not always perfect, it never is, but the overall mindset, the work ethic, has improved," Scott said.

Scott seems to have a solid relationship with his players, so the way he reads them is probably spot on. It needs to be, because this team is in the same position, as it prepares for its first four games, as it was last year, and that did not go well. This needs to be better.