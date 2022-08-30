Read full article on original website
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Saturday
Saturday's inferno-like temperatures across Southern California did make it to record-high temperatures for Sept. 3. On Saturday, San Diego recorded a high temperature of 95 degrees, beating its previous record of 92 in 1998. The books have been recording this temperature since 1875, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.
San Diego MTS Passenger Tests Positive for Tuberculosis, May Have Exposed Others
The San Diego Human Services Agency (HHSA) is working to identify riders who were possibly exposed after a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has been diagnosed with tuberculosis. Riders using the following routes between Feb. 16 to July 16 were potentially exposed and are at risk for infection:
San Diego Unified Parents and Students Hot Over Lack of Air Conditioning
Some parents, students and teachers in the San Diego Unified School District are seething over having no air conditioning in some schools. The district said it is trying to get portable air conditioning units to schools as soon as possible. “Last class I was lightheaded,” said San Diego High School...
San Diego County Braces For Worst of Long and Grueling Heat Wave This Weekend
San Diego County is bracing for the worst of a brutal heat wave that has already sent temperatures into the triple digits and prompted a days-long heat warning. Temperatures Friday were expected to be relatively moderate when compared with what's to come, with digits in the upper-80s along the coast, in the mid-90s in the valleys, in the low-90s in the mountains and in the 110s for the deserts.
New COVID-19 Boosters Heading to San Dieg County as Case Numbers Continue to Decline
San Diego County expects to receive new COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains of the virus next week, it was announced Friday. The bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is for those age 12 and over, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older.
Sports Talk Radio's Big Shift: XTRA 1360 is Now San Diego Sports 760
On Thursday morning sports talk radio fans in San Diego may have been a little bit confused. Some because the shows they’re used to hearing were on a different station. Others because they were hearing something for the very first time. The artist formerly known as XTRA 1360 moved...
With Home Destroyed in Border 32 Fire Near Dulzura, Man Holds Out Hope His 3 Dogs Survived
Although his home and livelihood were destroyed in a fast-moving fire that scorched thousands of acres in Dulzura on Wednesday, Ronnie Fukada is holding out hope that the things that are most important to him survived -- his three dogs. “Only thing is, I’m hoping I can find my dogs,"...
Ex-Marine Captured in El Salvador Pleads Not Guilty in Girlfriend's San Diego Murder
The former U.S. Marine who was arrested in El Salvador after landing on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted Fugitives pleaded not guilty on Friday to the murder of his girlfriend – more than six years after she was found dead in an Allied Gardens apartment. Raymond "RJ"...
Backyard Sinkhole Leads to Mudslide Evacuations in Valencia Park
A handful of homes on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood were evacuated Saturday after a water leak caused a mudslide in the backyard of one home, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. A retaining wall also collapsed at 11:07 a.m. Saturday behind the home in the 5500 block...
Chula Vista Police Searching for Missing At-Risk 51-Year-Old Man Last Seen Sunday
The Chula Vista Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man who was last seen Sunday near the Chula Vista DMV. The man, identified as 51-year-old Loren Hobrock, walked away from his independent living facility located in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue. An employee of the facility did follow Hobrock for a short while before losing sight of him near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and C Street. The employee never saw him after that and contacted the police for assistance.
Anne Heche Was Trapped in Burning Home for 45 Minutes
Editor's Note: Some may find the details of this report disturbing. Firefighters sent to the scene of a car crash and house fire in Mar Vista Aug. 5, that ultimately claimed the life of actor Anne Heche, were unable to begin lifesaving efforts for about 45 minutes after they first arrived at the scene, according to LA City Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications.
Scorching Temps Cause Power Outages for Thousands of SDG&E Customers
Excessively high heat baked San Diego County Saturday, shutting off power for over 10,500 SDG&E customers at one point, according to the electric company. The biggest outages were recorded in Chula Vista, East Ramona and Pine Valley. SDG&E confirmed that heat was a factor in some of those circuits coming...
Aztecs Fall In Snapdragon Stadium Debut, SDSU loses 38-20 To Arizona
The temperature was hot, the play on the field by the home team was not. San Diego State opened Snapdragon Stadium with a 38-20 loss to Arizona on a day in which the temperatures consistently flirted with 100 degrees. After playing the previous 2 seasons in Carson and before that...
Man Who Killed Carlsbad Hiker at 17 Sentenced to 7 Years Behind Bars
The man who pleaded guilty to murdering a 68-year-old hiker as a teenager in North County was sentenced on Thursday to 7 years behind bars, according to a San Diego Superior Court spokesperson. Haloa Beaudet pleaded guilty to a murder count in connection with the fatal stabbing of Lisa Thorborg,...
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
