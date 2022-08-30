ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego County Braces For Worst of Long and Grueling Heat Wave This Weekend

San Diego County is bracing for the worst of a brutal heat wave that has already sent temperatures into the triple digits and prompted a days-long heat warning. Temperatures Friday were expected to be relatively moderate when compared with what's to come, with digits in the upper-80s along the coast, in the mid-90s in the valleys, in the low-90s in the mountains and in the 110s for the deserts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

New COVID-19 Boosters Heading to San Dieg County as Case Numbers Continue to Decline

San Diego County expects to receive new COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains of the virus next week, it was announced Friday. The bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is for those age 12 and over, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Backyard Sinkhole Leads to Mudslide Evacuations in Valencia Park

A handful of homes on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood were evacuated Saturday after a water leak caused a mudslide in the backyard of one home, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. A retaining wall also collapsed at 11:07 a.m. Saturday behind the home in the 5500 block...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Police Searching for Missing At-Risk 51-Year-Old Man Last Seen Sunday

The Chula Vista Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man who was last seen Sunday near the Chula Vista DMV. The man, identified as 51-year-old Loren Hobrock, walked away from his independent living facility located in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue. An employee of the facility did follow Hobrock for a short while before losing sight of him near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and C Street. The employee never saw him after that and contacted the police for assistance.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Anne Heche Was Trapped in Burning Home for 45 Minutes

Editor's Note: Some may find the details of this report disturbing. Firefighters sent to the scene of a car crash and house fire in Mar Vista Aug. 5, that ultimately claimed the life of actor Anne Heche, were unable to begin lifesaving efforts for about 45 minutes after they first arrived at the scene, according to LA City Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Aztecs Fall In Snapdragon Stadium Debut, SDSU loses 38-20 To Arizona

The temperature was hot, the play on the field by the home team was not. San Diego State opened Snapdragon Stadium with a 38-20 loss to Arizona on a day in which the temperatures consistently flirted with 100 degrees. After playing the previous 2 seasons in Carson and before that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Who Killed Carlsbad Hiker at 17 Sentenced to 7 Years Behind Bars

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering a 68-year-old hiker as a teenager in North County was sentenced on Thursday to 7 years behind bars, according to a San Diego Superior Court spokesperson. Haloa Beaudet pleaded guilty to a murder count in connection with the fatal stabbing of Lisa Thorborg,...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park

Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
ESCONDIDO, CA

