The Chula Vista Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man who was last seen Sunday near the Chula Vista DMV. The man, identified as 51-year-old Loren Hobrock, walked away from his independent living facility located in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue. An employee of the facility did follow Hobrock for a short while before losing sight of him near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and C Street. The employee never saw him after that and contacted the police for assistance.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO