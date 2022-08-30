Read full article on original website
Related
Lana Rhoades sparks mystery about NBA player father of her baby
Lana Rhoades sparked a mystery regarding the father of her baby. Rhoades, a former Playboy Playmate and adult film actress, gave birth to her first child in January. There has been a mystery regarding the father of the child. On Thursday, Rhoades shared a video on her social media page...
NBA・
Celebs React to Serena Williams' U.S. Open Loss
Watch: Serena Williams Announces Retirement From Tennis. Celebs are rallying around Serena Williams after she played and lost what is likely her final pro tennis match of her career. On Sept. 2, the athlete, considered the greatest female tennis star of all time, exited the 2022 U.S. Open Sept. 2...
See Ciara, Russell Wilson and Other Stars Who Cheered on Serena Williams at U.S. Open
Cheer on the GOAT and make it a date night. On Sept. 2, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson were spotted at the U.S. Open, sitting in participant Serena Williams' box in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Along with other fans, including a slew of fellow celebs, the couple cheered on the tennis star as she faced off against Ajla Tomljanovic. Ultimately, Serena lost the third-round match, which is likely the final one of her career.
E! News
209K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0