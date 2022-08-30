Cheer on the GOAT and make it a date night. On Sept. 2, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson were spotted at the U.S. Open, sitting in participant Serena Williams' box in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Along with other fans, including a slew of fellow celebs, the couple cheered on the tennis star as she faced off against Ajla Tomljanovic. Ultimately, Serena lost the third-round match, which is likely the final one of her career.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO