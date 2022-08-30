ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration for 2023 Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital Run for Home opens Thursday

Registration for the 16th annual Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital Run for Home on April 1 and 2 will open Thursday. The 2023 Run for Home will feature a half-marathon and three-person team relay on April 2. Events on April 1 include a kids’ run, one-mile fun run/walk and 5K and 10K races.

“We want to feature events for everyone on Saturday to promote community fitness," said race director Matt Ritzert. "It’s a chance for families, groups, and company wellness participants to sign-up for an event that fits their interest and lifestyle.”

Special registration discounts are available for families and groups who sign up for the one-mile event. The group leader can register at the regular price, then add additional family or group members for $5 each. Participants who complete the 10K race on April 1 and the half-marathon on April 2 compete in the Run for Home 10K/Half Challenge. Anyone who completes both races will earn a lightweight hoodie. Awards will be presented to the men and women with the top three combined times.

The Run for Home half-marathon and team-relay will begin at 7:30 a.m. on April 2. The course takes runners on park paths and city streets through Dover and New Philadelphia.

“We want to make the half-marathon as competitive as possible so we’re offering a $200 cash prize if the first-place male or female breaks the course record,” said Ritzert.

The men’s record was set in 2011 by Nik Schweikart with a time of 1:09:38. Jessica Holder set the women’s record in 2010 with a time of 1:24:58. Runners who have qualified for the 2023 Boston marathon can register for the Run for Home half-marathon at half-price.

The Run for Home is organized by the Run for Home Road Runners Club and is dedicated to promoting community fitness and generating funds for Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio. In the last 15 years, the club has donated $245,000 to Habitat building projects in Tuscarawas County.

Participants and register and learn more about the Run for Home at www.runforhome.org. Early bird registration discounts will be in place through September.

