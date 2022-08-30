ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S Anthony Harris could reunite with Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland

By Jared Mueller
 5 days ago
While today is full of moves that create excitement, intrigue and buzz, it is rare that impactful decisions for the 2022 NFL season will happen. A few will be impactful but many of the players who make today’s initial 53-man roster won’t be on it by tomorrow.

We have been keeping track of all the reported moves surrounding the Cleveland Browns today while keeping an eye on those made around the league. For example, TE O.J. Howard could be an interesting addition to the team after, reportedly, being waived by Buffalo.

The biggest move around the league so far has been the trade of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from New Orleans to Philadelphia. That trade does not directly impact Cleveland but the corresponding move by the Eagles might:

Harris is a name that many Browns fans know as a player many hoped would follow HC Kevin Stefanski from Minnesota to Cleveland. The Vikings didn’t let him hit free agency in 2020. Instead, Harris played on the franchise tag before signing with the Eagles the following year.

His production has dropped off since his six interceptions in 2019 but he was an important part of Philadelphia’s defense in 2021 playing in over 74% of their snaps.

The addition of Gardner-Johnson freed Harris up to seek employment elsewhere. A reunion with Stefanski would give DC Joe Woods another versatile safety to rotate in with John Johnson III and Grant Delpit. Harris provides a different skill set than Ronnie Harrison or D’Anthony Bell in his ability to play centerfield at times.

Given the need for quality safety play around the league, Harris may find a better chance to log snaps elsewhere. Cleveland may decide to stick with what they have on their roster given the complexities of Woods’ defense as well.

With the importance placed on the safeties in Woods’ defense, it would not be a shock to see Harris reunite with Stefanski.

