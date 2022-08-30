Arizona Diamondbacks pick up manager Torey Lovullo's option for 2023

The Diamondbacks exercised the 2023 contract option for manager Torey Lovullo on Tuesday, a decision that assures the longest-tenured manager in team history will be back for another season.

The decision was framed by General Manager Mike Hazen as a sort of acknowledgment of the progress the Diamondbacks have made over the past year.

And while he was quick to say the club is nowhere close to where he wants it to be in terms of its place in the standings, Hazen felt Lovullo deserved credit for the improvement, particularly when it comes to what the club’s young core of players has shown since the All-Star break.

“I feel like it’s important for him and them to continue this relationship that been established, what he and the coaching staff have asked them to buy into,” Hazen said. “He needs to be here to see that through.”

Lovullo, who heard the news on Tuesday from Hazen during a mid-morning phone call, said he was “honored” to get to come back another year.

“It means a lot to me,” Lovullo said. “We’re moving forward. This organization has a lot of good things to look forward to. But I want to make sure that we’re not happy with where we’re at today.

“We’ve got a long way to do. We’ve got a lot of building to do and a lot of work to put in. We’ve got a lot of development that needs to take place every single day with our young players. We have more coming. We’ve seen some very good results and we’re in a good spot right now, and we want that to continue.”

Still, the decision could be viewed as the club not truly committing to Lovullo, who will head into next season as a so-called lame duck manager for the third consecutive year. Hazen called that a byproduct of the organization still not being “where we need to be,” tying his own situation to Lovullo’s.

“It’s not just him,” Hazen said. “This is a situation where we need to continue to show progress. … That’s just where we’re at right now.”

Said Lovullo: “I’m not going to worry about that. I’m just thankful that I’ve got this year and next year. I’m going to take care of that the best way I can. My mom and my dad taught me to honor contracts and honor a handshake. I’ll do that. I can’t look beyond that.”

Lovullo was given one-year extension last September that included an option for next year, a somewhat surprising decision by the organization given that the club was careening toward the end of a 110-loss season.

But Hazen was not willing to pin the blame on the club’s disappointing season on Lovullo, opting to stick with a manager who has a reputation for working well with younger players.

'Shame on them': MLB players union shirks $1M lockout pledge, ignores spring training workers

This year’s team has been much improved — and the play of its young core has been a big reason for that. After winning their fourth consecutive game on Monday night, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 13-7 in the largest comeback victory in franchise history, the Diamondbacks entered Tuesday night at 60-67, leaving them one game back of third place in the National League West.

When news of the contract extension reached his Instagram feed on Tuesday afternoon, infielder Josh Rojas said it came as a surprise. A year ago, Lovullo’s job status was a concern for Rojas and others in the Diamondbacks clubhouse. They did not want him blamed for their poor performance.

But as the club had played better this year, Rojas admitted to not even realizing Lovullo’s situation was up in the air. Still, he was excited about the news, saying Lovullo’s ability to connect with young players makes him just the kind of manager the Diamondbacks need.

Rojas said Lovullo knows how to walk the line between being encouraging and uplifting while also holding players accountable. He gave an example from earlier this month, when he and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo failed to make a play late in a game. As the team was shaking hands after the game, Lovullo told them in no uncertain terms that it was a play that needed to be made.

Rojas said Lovullo seems to recognize the players he needs to coddle and those he can speak to more critically. While some managers might constantly harp on mistakes, he said, Lovullo knows how to pick his spots.

“If they’re always critiquing you and they come to you and say, ‘Hey, that play needs to be made,’ you kind of blow them off,” Rojas said. “You’re like, ‘Yeah, you’ve always got something.’

“(But with Lovullo) there are the times when he does say, ‘Hey, that needs to be made,’ or ‘Hey, you need to work on that,’ it means more. It really sticks with you and makes you want to be a better player for him.”

'A responsibility': How a harrowing cancer journey shaped Diamondbacks coach's 'bulletproof' mentality

Perdomo had a similar experience on Monday night after he misplayed a ground ball in the first inning and rookie right fielder Corbin Carroll couldn’t make a play on a hard line drive. Lovullo sought them out in the dugout between innings and delivered a quick and simple message. You got this. Go do your thing.

“If he sees that you are getting down,” Perdomo said, “he won’t let you get too down. And when he gets upset and wants to say something, he says it and then he moves on. No hard feelings.”

Lovullo, 57, won his 354th game in May to become the winningest manager in franchise history. Lovullo took over in 2017, immediately leading the Diamondbacks to a 93-win season and a wild-card berth. The club had a disappointing finish in 2018, played better than expected in 2019 before falling flat during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Lovullo is 397-438 in close to six full seasons on the job. His 835 games are the most in club history after he passed Kirk Gibson (728) earlier this season.

Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 or nick.piecoro@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @nickpiecoro .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Diamondbacks pick up manager Torey Lovullo's option for 2023