Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy VirginiaTravel Maven
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
Related
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
crozetgazette.com
Why Crozet: Saying Goodbye to Green House Coffee
Why Crozet began as a standing feature in the Gazette almost two years ago as a way to highlight the many reasons that we love our home. One of our first features was about Green House Coffee, so it seemed appropriate to revisit this unique community favorite as it was closing. We’ll have more about the new use for the space in a future article.
WSET
2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Sept. 5-9
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell
The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro branch of VMNH is “a rebirth” for the city
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Glavé & Holmes Architecture of Richmond will design the Waynesboro branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. “They’re going to be with us from today until the day we open,” said Joe Keiper, Executive Director...
hburgcitizen.com
I-81 update: Del. Wilt says construction to widen the section that goes through Harrisonburg could start soon
Plans for the improvement and widening of Interstate 81 through Harrisonburg are moving along, and the public will begin to see roadwork soon to support infrastructure changes for the widening, said state Del. Tony Wilt. Wilt, who is vice-Chair of the I-81 Advisory Committee, told The Citizen that the Virginia...
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride
A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Mike Williams promoted to Harrisonburg building official
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Mike Williams, Harrisonburg’s deputy building official since 2016, has been named the city’s new building official, effective immediately. Williams has worked in the city’s community development department for 17 years. He previously worked in...
pagevalleynews.com
Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear
Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia defense: Progress was obvious, definitely, but still a lot to work on
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The big numbers – 17 points, 330 yards of offense – look OK. But inside the numbers, there’s a lot for the Virginia defense to work on. The biggest thing: run defense. Richmond, in...
Augusta Free Press
Live Blog: Virginia hosts Richmond in 2022 season opener
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Tony Elliott era kicks off Saturday. Virginia hosts Richmond at Scott Stadium at 12:30 p.m. AFP editor Chris Graham will lead a live blog with coverage and analysis from the press box. Join in with your observations and questions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
pagevalleynews.com
Sunflower Festival, Pickin’ at the Post, Evenings on Main, Music in the Park highlight weekend events
LURAY — The third annual Page Valley Sunflower Festival will highlight a Labor Day weekend full of live musical performances, a wide array of activities for the kids, and plenty of family fun all across Page County. Visitors are welcome to come clip sunflowers on Saturday from one of...
NBC 29 News
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights 9/2
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are the high school football scores & highlights from Friday Night Fury on September 2nd. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff’s deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged. The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred. Albemarle...
cbs19news
Charlottesville High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville High School students were placed in a brief lockdown Thursday following a report of a student with a gun. Police say that this happened just after 2 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the school and found no weapons. Students were asked to stay in...
Man arrested in Waynesboro ice cream store burglary
A man who robbed a popular ice cream store in the Shenandoah Valley has been arrested.
Comments / 1