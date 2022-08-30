ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

crozetgazette.com

Why Crozet: Saying Goodbye to Green House Coffee

Why Crozet began as a standing feature in the Gazette almost two years ago as a way to highlight the many reasons that we love our home. One of our first features was about Green House Coffee, so it seemed appropriate to revisit this unique community favorite as it was closing. We’ll have more about the new use for the space in a future article.
CROZET, VA
WSET

2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
RUSTBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Sept. 5-9

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
CULPEPER, VA
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell

The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro branch of VMNH is “a rebirth” for the city

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Glavé & Holmes Architecture of Richmond will design the Waynesboro branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. “They’re going to be with us from today until the day we open,” said Joe Keiper, Executive Director...
WAYNESBORO, VA
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride

A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Mike Williams promoted to Harrisonburg building official

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Mike Williams, Harrisonburg’s deputy building official since 2016, has been named the city’s new building official, effective immediately. Williams has worked in the city’s community development department for 17 years. He previously worked in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear

Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Live Blog: Virginia hosts Richmond in 2022 season opener

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Tony Elliott era kicks off Saturday. Virginia hosts Richmond at Scott Stadium at 12:30 p.m. AFP editor Chris Graham will lead a live blog with coverage and analysis from the press box. Join in with your observations and questions.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff’s deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged. The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred. Albemarle...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

