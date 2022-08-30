Read full article on original website
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
wvlt.tv
Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men. One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man...
Knoxville shooting victim found dead in car
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was found dead inside an car Friday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: One killed in N. Knox shooting
One person was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting in North Knoxville, authorities said. Officers from the Knoxville Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting on Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street and found the victim, who was already dead, inside an SUV, according to KPD officials. The suspects had...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew
A new three-story water coaster is just one thing that will be coming to the resort. Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work. Darius Fine set to close Fine’s Barbershop Saturday at noon. Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department...
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police No Longer Responding to Certain Non-Injury Accidents
Beginning today, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Washington Ave. Friday, KPD officials said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., according to KPD officials. Officers responded to the 1400 block of the street and found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police officers recovered two guns and arrested two people following a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Community Engagement Response Team officers stopped a vehicle on Addison Street on Aug. 31, for a non-functioning brake light, according to officials.
wvlt.tv
Man threatens to cut dog’s throat during argument with girlfriend, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is accused of choking a chihuahua and threatening to cut its throat on Wednesday, according to a Knoxville Police Department report. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Stormer Hardware store on Asheville Highway and met with the victim, who was holding a dog.
KPD: Officers investigating possible threat involving Fulton High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A possible threat involving Fulton High School was posted through Snapchat, according to the Knoxville Police Department. As of Friday, KPD investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit and Knox County School Security are actively looking into the threat, KPD said. "At this point, there is no...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after threatening to shoot people at a playground this week, according to a Knoxville Police Department report obtained by WVLT News. Officers responded to Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, located at 1404 Woodbine Avenue, after receiving reports that a man was walking...
KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
wvlt.tv
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple people in the same truck died following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News. The driver of a Ford F-150, 46-year-old Marvin Parker, was driving on New Highway 68 when he drove over...
WTVCFOX
Meigs County man charged with raping child
DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
wvlt.tv
KCSO: Man arrested after investigators find handgun modified to be fully automatic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched a Landview Road home, finding a handgun that had been modified to be fully automatic, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Arkeevis Harris was arrested after KCSO officers searched the home,...
3 dead after truck overturns in Tellico Plains
Three people are dead following a crash on August 31 in Monroe County.
993thex.com
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
Two inmates on the run in Cocke County
Cocke County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Christopher Lee Webb and Eric Scott Ballard.
WATE
Two teenagers injured after accident on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two girls are injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake. A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman says a 16 and 17-year-old were airlifted to UT Medical Center after the two girls were ran over by another boat near point 8 on Douglas Lake. The...
