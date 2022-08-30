Read full article on original website
USD/CAD Completes Channel Breakout to Trade at 1.3025
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair now appears to have advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. However, the pair still remains below this week’s highs of about 1.3060 despite...
EUR/CAD Bullish Breakout Targets
EURCAD recently busted through the descending trend line resistance visible on its long-term time frames. Price is completing its retest of the former resistance and might be setting its sights back up. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the potential upside targets. The 38.2% level is around the 1.3200 major psychological...
GBP/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 1.1900
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.1900 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair seems to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade several levels...
Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback
The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
EUR/USD Reclaims Parity After Bouncing Off 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade above 1.000. However, the currency pair failed to retest the current weekly highs of about 1.0035 after the rebound. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s...
Compagnie Financière Tradition Reports 46.4% Increase In H1 Profits
Swiss InterTrader broker Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT) has released its financial and trading results for the first half of 2022. According to the report, the company recorded a 46.4% surge in its net profit compared to the same period last year. The revenue for H1 2022 was CHF 483.9...
EUR/CHF Bounces Off the 100-Hour MA to Retest Weekly Highs
The EUR//CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 0.9646. The currency pair has now rallied to retest the current weekly highs after pulling back on Thursday. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart....
NZD/JPY Range Breakout and Pullback
NZDJPY busted out of its tight short-term range, signaling that further gains are in the cards. the pair is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. In particular, the top of the range is around the 85.00 major psychological mark, which lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is also in line with the dynamic support at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a floor.
EUR/AUD Bearish Correction to 1.4600
EURAUD is trading below a descending trend line connecting the highs since the start of the month. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which happens to line up with other inflection points. The trend line coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that’s near the 1.4600 major...
GBP/USD Struggles to Hold Slight Intraday Gains, Stands at 1.1670 Level
During Wednesday’s Asian trading session, the GBP/USD currency pair recorded losses from the past week settle around the lows for March 2020. Before ADP Employment Change, the cable pair reacts to better UK data and a drop in the dollar. At 1.1647, the GBP/USD pair hit its worst level...
EUR/JPY Bullish Correction to 138.00?
EURJPY is trending higher inside a rising channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the resistance and could be due for a pullback to nearby support zones. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where buyers might be waiting to hop in at better prices. The 61.8% level is closest to the channel support around the 137.50 minor psychological mark while the 50% Fib lines up with the 138.00 handle.
Ahead of NFP, Bulls Enter the AUD/USD Market at Weekly Lows
As traders in Asia wait for the US jobs report, AUD/USD falls to its lowest level since mid-July. The Aussie-U.S. dollar pair stopped falling after three days and recently traded at 0.6780-90. Not only did rising US Treasury yields hurt the AUD/USD, but so did China’s problems and data from...
USD/JPY Pulls Back Off Multi-Year Highs to Trim Session Gains
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current multi-year highs of about 140.811 to trade at about 140.140 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade...
GBP/JPY Reluctant to Continue the Recent Two-Day Decline
The GBP/JPY pair maintains its current price of 161.50 throughout Thursday’s Asian session, breaking a two-day pattern of declining prices. The market’s uneasiness in the face of conflicting catalysts and a light schedule before the critical data may cause the cross-currency pair’s most recent movements. According to...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | August 30, 2022
Gold prices move lower in today’s trading session after it managed to print a pin bar pattern yesterday. It seems the bearish movement has more leg toward the $1,680 – $1,700 area. Traders will continue monitor the price movement between $1,680 – $1,700 area and $1,780 – $1,800 area for now.
Gold Snaps Three-Session Win Streak Despite Weaker Dollar
Gold futures snapped a three-session winning streak on Friday, despite a weaker greenback. Investors are keeping an eye on developments at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, hopping that the event will offer guidance on monetary policy. The yellow metal has struggled to sustain any momentum after topping $1,800 earlier this month.
Moneta Markets Announces Addition of 51 ETFs to Trading Platform
Moneta Markets has announced the addition of 51 ETFs to its trading platform. Following the addition, there are now more than 1,000 products available at Moneta Markets. Some of the ETFs include Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Bitwise Industry Innovations ETF, and Global X Blockchain ETF, with each of them having 1:1 leverage.
US Dollar Weakens on Falling Consumer Demand; Investors Watching Jackson Hole Retreat
The US dollar weakened to finish the trading week, with investors bracing for the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium and traders assessing the latest economic data. The greenback has had a mediocre week after being on a tear in August. So, what do the latest numbers convey?. According...
