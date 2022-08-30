ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Completes Channel Breakout to Trade at 1.3025

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair now appears to have advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. However, the pair still remains below this week’s highs of about 1.3060 despite...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CAD Bullish Breakout Targets

EURCAD recently busted through the descending trend line resistance visible on its long-term time frames. Price is completing its retest of the former resistance and might be setting its sights back up. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the potential upside targets. The 38.2% level is around the 1.3200 major psychological...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback

The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Reclaims Parity After Bouncing Off 100-Hour MA

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade above 1.000. However, the currency pair failed to retest the current weekly highs of about 1.0035 after the rebound. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/JPY Range Breakout and Pullback

NZDJPY busted out of its tight short-term range, signaling that further gains are in the cards. the pair is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. In particular, the top of the range is around the 85.00 major psychological mark, which lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is also in line with the dynamic support at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a floor.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/AUD Bearish Correction to 1.4600

EURAUD is trading below a descending trend line connecting the highs since the start of the month. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which happens to line up with other inflection points. The trend line coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that’s near the 1.4600 major...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/JPY Bullish Correction to 138.00?

EURJPY is trending higher inside a rising channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the resistance and could be due for a pullback to nearby support zones. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where buyers might be waiting to hop in at better prices. The 61.8% level is closest to the channel support around the 137.50 minor psychological mark while the 50% Fib lines up with the 138.00 handle.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/JPY Reluctant to Continue the Recent Two-Day Decline

The GBP/JPY pair maintains its current price of 161.50 throughout Thursday’s Asian session, breaking a two-day pattern of declining prices. The market’s uneasiness in the face of conflicting catalysts and a light schedule before the critical data may cause the cross-currency pair’s most recent movements. According to...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

Gold Snaps Three-Session Win Streak Despite Weaker Dollar

Gold futures snapped a three-session winning streak on Friday, despite a weaker greenback. Investors are keeping an eye on developments at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, hopping that the event will offer guidance on monetary policy. The yellow metal has struggled to sustain any momentum after topping $1,800 earlier this month.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

Moneta Markets Announces Addition of 51 ETFs to Trading Platform

Moneta Markets has announced the addition of 51 ETFs to its trading platform. Following the addition, there are now more than 1,000 products available at Moneta Markets. Some of the ETFs include Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, Bitwise Industry Innovations ETF, and Global X Blockchain ETF, with each of them having 1:1 leverage.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

198
Followers
6K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy