Fremont Police were called to the 1900 block of East Military,early Friday morning, September 2. An investigation showed that some unknown person, or persons, attempted to steal the ATM machine, at the East Military location of First State Bank and Trust. The party attempted to use chains and a truck. The unknown person or persons were unsuccessful. It is believed the party left the area on foot. The truck used for pulling the ATM from its location, was left behind and believed to be stolen, but had not yet been reported as stolen. There is no reason to believe the public is at risk.

FREMONT, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO