Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thebestmix1055.com
VB: No. 2 Warriors Defeat Doane in Home and Conference Opener
FREMONT, Neb. – Coming off a pair of road trips to Montana and Missouri, No. 2-ranked Midland University held its season opener on Wednesday night with a Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) match against Doane University. The Warriors prevailed in four sets over their bitter rival, winning 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20. The victory improves their record to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
thebestmix1055.com
ATM wins again
Fremont Police were called to the 1900 block of East Military,early Friday morning, September 2. An investigation showed that some unknown person, or persons, attempted to steal the ATM machine, at the East Military location of First State Bank and Trust. The party attempted to use chains and a truck. The unknown person or persons were unsuccessful. It is believed the party left the area on foot. The truck used for pulling the ATM from its location, was left behind and believed to be stolen, but had not yet been reported as stolen. There is no reason to believe the public is at risk.
Comments / 0