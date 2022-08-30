ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Solvay, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
WETM 18 News

BU wins $64 million competition

Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America's next major battery research and manufacturing hub.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 3, 2022

The dog days of summer are still a busy time for NY weed. Let’s take a look at what NY Cannabis Insider covered last week. I ran a story on Thursday about a significant shift in the Office of Cannabis Management’s timeline for opening the NY marijuana market. OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said at an event last week that the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle of next year. This marks a departure from previous statements OCM and Cannabis Control Board officials, who said the entire adult-use market would likely be online by then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor

Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
AGRICULTURE
Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
SKANEATELES, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Good News For Homeowners In Western New York

It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Bregman: Moving forward, Vera House and its frontline workers need CNY’s support (Your Letters)

I write to every community member and partner who cares for Vera House, an organization I love and served for 32 years. When serving survivors of domestic and partner violence, we talk a lot about intention vs. impact. For those who experience harmful impact, intentions don’t matter. I understand my original intentions in hiring Marcus Jackson do not matter.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

