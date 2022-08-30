Silver Alert issued for missing 61-year-old Altus woman

ALTUS, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Altus police issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman who relies on a walker.

Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, was last seen in Altus at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.

Grave Adams-Hoover, image from Altus police

Adams-Hoover is described as white female, approximately 5’2″ tall, around 102 pounds and as having short, gray hair with some red in it and blue eyes.

She uses a walker due to a recent stroke.

Please call 9-1-1 if you see Adams-Hoover or know of her whereabouts.

