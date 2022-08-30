ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altus, OK

Silver Alert issued for missing 61-year-old Altus woman

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 4 days ago

ALTUS, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Altus police issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman who relies on a walker.

Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, was last seen in Altus at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.

Grave Adams-Hoover, image from Altus police

Adams-Hoover is described as white female, approximately 5’2″ tall, around 102 pounds and as having short, gray hair with some red in it and blue eyes.

She uses a walker due to a recent stroke.

Please call 9-1-1 if you see Adams-Hoover or know of her whereabouts.

kswo.com

Possible attempted child abduction in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department has announced a possible attempted child abduction which occurred recently near North Crain and Martha Street. According to the report, a 12-year-old female was walking home from school when she noticed a vehicle driving past her slowly, possibly following her. As she...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed at least one person has died from a fiery crash in east Lawton on Saturday night. Jennie Mangold, 62, has been named as the deceased victim in the crash which sent three others to the hospital. The crash happened a...
LAWTON, OK
