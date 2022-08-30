Silver Alert issued for missing 61-year-old Altus woman
ALTUS, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Altus police issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman who relies on a walker.
Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, was last seen in Altus at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
Adams-Hoover is described as white female, approximately 5’2″ tall, around 102 pounds and as having short, gray hair with some red in it and blue eyes.
She uses a walker due to a recent stroke.
Please call 9-1-1 if you see Adams-Hoover or know of her whereabouts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 2