ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

Man accused of robbing gas station, threatening clerk with baseball bat

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r38hv_0hbNsO4Y00

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man faces charges of armed robbery, deputies say.

The robbery happened around 6:20 a.m. Sunday at the Mobil gas station, located at 1140 Ottawa Beach Road near 152nd Avenue in Park Township. The gas station was closed at the time, but the robber smashed the glass in the front door, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the robber, armed with a baseball bat, demanded money and threatened an employee, a 65-year-old clerk. He fled from the scene after getting an unknown amount of cash.

Investigators identified the suspect and interviewed him on Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday update. It said a search warrant was executed at the man’s home in Holland, where investigators found the stolen money and other evidence.

The 24-year-old man was hospitalized for something not related to the robbery, deputies say. His name has not yet been released pending arraignment. The sheriff’s office said he faces charges of armed robbery.

The robbery remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
BAY COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#Robbery#Gas Station#Mobil#Nexstar Media Inc
Detroit News

2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say

Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon shooting leaves one man dead, teenage girl in hospital

A shooting in Muskegon Thursday evening left one man dead, one man in custody, and a teenager girl in the hospital. According to Muskegon Public Safety, the shooting took place around 8:45 PM in the 800 block of Amity Avenue in Muskegon. Police were notified Thursday evening of a large...
MUSKEGON, MI
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
whtc.com

Two Hospitalized in Friday Night Crash on Holland’s North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 2, 2022) – Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to West Shore Drive north of Riley Street and just east of US-31 just before 8 PM. That was where a white sedan, driven by a 54-year-old Holland woman, attempted to exit a parking lot and enter onto West Shore Drive when it pulled in front of a northbound sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Holland man. A collision ensued, and a 43-year-old Holland woman riding in the white vehicle was taken in stable condition to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man was also hurt, although his injuries were considered minor, and he was also hospitalized at an undisclosed location. The older woman was not hurt.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy