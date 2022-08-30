ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse

The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Arcane’ becomes first streaming animated series to bag an Emmy win

There’s practically no video game adaptation in history that has managed to work up such acclaim as Netflix’s Arcane has over the past year. Based on Riot’s popular MOBA game, League of Legends, the animated series that immediately became a pop-culture sensation has now bagged an Emmy win for the streaming juggernaut during last night’s Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Has the release date for the new ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game been leaked?

We are a little overdue for a new entry in one of the most prolific video game franchises, Assassin’s Creed. The last entry in the franchise was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which was released in 2020. Assassin’s Creed was once an annual franchise, with the biggest gap between games occurring between Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and its predecessor Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, with a gap of over just over two years.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Captain America’s brother joins the MCU as Disney teases imminent X-Men updates

Make way, True Believers, it’s time for today’s roundup of the latest Marvel news. In the wake of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three dropping on Disney Plus yesterday, MCU fans have continued to unpack that wild installment of the superhero sitcom, uncovering a surprising cameo that expands an Avenger’s family tree. Elsewhere, X-Men fans will be thrilled by the studio seemingly teasing some Wolverine goodness to come at next week’s Disney Plus Day.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Pac Man World#Video Game##Pac Man World Re Pac#Xbox Series X S#Pac Man Xbox Sweepstakes#Rt
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Morgoth? Sauron’s master in ‘The Rings of Power’, explained

Content warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest entry into the world of Middle-earth, with it grounding out the universe with a new cast of characters. But there are a few legacy characters returning, and many big names from Middle-earth lore.
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Sandman’ wins back its crown as the most watched show on Netflix

The Sandman has been a monster success for Netflix, blasting past all expectations and industry predictions. Now, a month after its 5 August premiere, Neil Gaiman’s fantasy/horror cult classic is once again back on top of the Netflix charts, having dethroned Australian mystery drama Echoes. The news comes via...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Will Netflix’s ‘BioShock’ adaptation go for the good ending, or the bad?

It seems to be finally happening: a BioShock movie is currently in production over at Netflix. We’ve been clamoring for an adaptation of the original 2007 video game since the game was released. The game, which was developed by Irrational Games, saw the player enveloped in the mysteries, horrors, and beauty contained in the underwater world of Rapture. BioShock‘s setting and characters have intricate and politically opposing stories and it’s widely considered one of the most innovative stories in video games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitter
wegotthiscovered.com

13 years ago today Disney bought Marvel and fans are debating whether it was for the best

In 2009, exactly 13 years ago to the day, multi-billion dollar company Walt Disney purchased Marvel Entertainment, securing rights to the plentiful realm of superheroes belonging to the comic book giant. During a trip down memory lane, Reddit users have been hotly debating whether the landmark acquisition has proven to be beneficial for all involved or, well, the opposite of that.
BUSINESS
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans are drawing battle lines on which is better so far: ‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘The Rings of Power’

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has just landed, but already the internet is going nuts with comparisons with House of the Dragon. Both have released just two episodes so far and are set to be multi-season epics, but the first impressions of each have got fans already deliberating on which is the best show. Yes, after just two episodes.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans who began with the movies share what surprised them when reading the comics

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-growing behemoth. More than 29 films have already been released in the sprawling cinematic universe, alongside a hefty handful of Disney Plus series. It would be an impossibility for most other genres of media franchise, but the MCU maintains momentum thanks, in large part, to the wealth of existing content it has to pull from. Marvel comics stretch back decades, and boast a truly staggering number of releases, which gives the MCU all the inspiration it needs to continue pumping out superhero hits.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Chaos erupts as film fans jump to the defense of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

There are some cans of worms you should simply never open, no matter if you’ve done the most rigorous risk assessment, no matter if you’ve conclusively balanced the gains and losses in a way that at least breaks even for you; there are just some threads in the universe that hold nothing but cosmic anarchy if tugged at.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best Marvel memes that are strangely relatable

Who says that superhero movies aren’t relatable? They most certainly are, especially in the MCU! Sure, we don’t have superpowers and we weren’t blipped by Thanos, but most of these heroes are human. They live through human experiences just like we do. So sure, we don’t have the ability or physical capacity to fight crime, but we do think alike.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy