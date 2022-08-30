ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, OK

Annual rodeo and festival coming to Arcadia on Labor Day weekend

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago


ARCADIA — Live music, a parade and a youth block party will be among the events planned Sept. 2-4 for the 37th annual Arcadia Festival and Rodeo.

  • Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers, Kerry Wayne’s Rock Star Band and The Casino Band will perform at “Blues in the Night,” 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Arcadia Municipal Park, 500 W Second St. Admission to the concert is $10 and gates will open at 6 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and umbrellas. Food concession will be onsite.
  • From 9 p.m. to midnight, a youth block party and street dance will be held to kick off the festival.

The festival will continue on Saturday, Sept. 3, with these attractions and events:

  • Vendor booths will open at noon at Arcadia Municipal Park, 500 W Second St.
  • The parade will start at 3 p.m. in downtown Arcadia at Sixth and Main Street. All entries are welcome. Trophies will be awarded, and only groups who are pre-registered will be judged.
  • The rodeo will start at 8 p.m. at the rodeo grounds at Municipal Park. Rodeo events will include ranch bronc, steer wrestling, calf roping, women’s barrel racing, junior barrels, bull riding and mutton bustin’. All participants must call 405-664-2397. Walk-ups will be $10 extra.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, a gospel extravaganza will begin at 4 p.m. at Municipal Park. Vendors and parade entries are welcome at the park on Sunday.

For entry forms and a full event schedule, go to www.townofarcadia.com. For more information, call 405-396-2899.

Comments / 0

