ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Sands Beach dock in Port Royal is about to close for up to 3 weeks. Here’s the reason

By Karl Puckett
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

The popular Sands boat landing in Port Royal will close for up to three weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 12, while it’s replaced.

The work comes as Beaufort County is reviewing its 26 boat landings and taking comment from the public on what improvements they would like to see over the next 10 years (take a survey on the county’s website ).

The Sands boat landing is one of the most heavily used in the county, said Neil Desai, Beaufort County Director of Public Works.

Five floating docks will be replaced with five new floating docks, Desai said. A new transition plate also is planned, and riprap stone will be placed on the edge of the bank for stabilization.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be finished by Friday, Sept. 30. The landing will be closed to the public for the duration of the project.

The cost of replacing it is $148,687. Eastman Marine Construction of Ridgeland was awarded the contract for the work.

As part of its work to create a comprehensive master plan for improving those the landings, last year county staff reviewed titles, easements and agreements . They discovered the county didn’t own several sites or had no agreement to maintain them including the Sands. The actual owner, it said, was Safe Harbor Marinas.

In May, the county said it planned to give up maintenance responsibilities at the Sands July 1, frustrating Port Royal officials who said they had less than two months to figure out the situation just as the summer boating season was approaching.

But the town, Safe Harbor Marinas and county quickly reached an agreement in which Safe Harbor Marinas deeded the floating boat dock to the town. Then the county and town signed an agreement saying the county would continue to maintain the landing. The Town, meanwhile, will continue to maintain the parking lot, which it already owns.

To locate an alternative county boat landing, public water access, bluff or pier, check out Beaufort County’s website .

For more information, call Beaufort County Public Works Department at 843-255-2800.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
City
Ridgeland, SC
City
Port Royal, SC
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Government
WJCL

Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
yourislandnews.com

Anger is not a strategy for Lady’s Island

On August 22, County Council’s Public Facilities Committee sprang a surprise: it wants to widen the Sea Island Parkway to four lanes, from the Woods Memorial Bridge to Walmart. Entirely ignoring what’s laid out in the Lady’s Island Plan, the idea is a bad one: four lanes along this...
BLUFFTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Floating Dock#Public Works Department#Docks#Vehicles#Safe Harbor Marinas
yourislandnews.com

Committee gives green light on plan to expand Sea Island Parkway

Beaufort County officials stole the thunder from residents gathered at a Public Facilities Committee meeting ostensibly to protest a proposed traffic reduction plan that threatened Crystal Lake Park on Lady’s Island. The committee, chaired by District 11 Councilmember Stu Rodman, instead approved a plan that appeared to have come...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

New flea market opens in Beaufort, serving surrounding areas

A new flea market that opened to the public recently has a variety of items to offer to those in Beaufort, Jasper and surrounding counties, according to its owner. The Lowcountry Flea Market at the Highway 21 Drive-In, 55 Parker Drive in Beaufort, is an open-air market that's open throughout the year on weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Charleston, North Charleston roads closed due to flooding

UPDATE: All roads have reopened as of 8:30 p.m. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads across the Lowcountry closed Thursday afternoon as heavy rains caused flooding in the area. As of 3:40 p.m., the following roads were reported to be flooded: Charleston: King Street at Huger Street Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)

With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
3K+
Followers
97
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy