City took our concerns about sewage spill seriously

I want to thank the Kitsap Public Health Department and Bremerton Public Works Department personnel for an outstanding response to an incident I reported early on the morning of August 24.

I live on Ostrich Bay, and that morning we smelled a very strong sewer odor. I went on my beach to check the manhole cover, then proceeded to my neighbors'. There was gray water bubbling all around the bottom of the unit, running down the beach. I proceeded to call the Kitsap Public Health Department, speaking with Leslie Bainigan about my concerns. Within a half hour Toby Stewart from her office showed up to inspect. He was quite concerned. He immediately contacted Public Works, who showed up in a half hour. Several trucks, including a large pumping truck, began to try to find the problem. It was a very hot day, they walked up and down the whole beach for a long time, until they located a large grease plug in the line and removed it.

They were all very professional and polite when using our property for access to the beach. I was told they take very seriously spills of any kind and are working to clean up pollution issues in our area to the benefit of us all to play, swim and boat on our beautiful waterways. Much appreciation to all those involved. Thank you.

Valerie Lyons, Bremerton