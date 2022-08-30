Did you know that Clint Eastwood is an animal lover? While it’s a known fact that Clint’s Hollywood niche is in Western-themed movies, in a documentary, Why on Earth, he shows his other interests. The actor lent his voice to the cause in the doc by Katie Cleary, an animal rights advocate and filmmaker. In the trailer, Clint reiterates his love for creatures great and small, “I am an animal person. I appreciate the beauty of them. I just want to see everything live,” he says.

ANIMALS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO