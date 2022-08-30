Read full article on original website
New 2024 Ford Mustang Teaser Shows Off GT Badge, Trunk: Video
With the S650 2024 Ford Mustang set to debut at an upcoming event dubbed “The Stampede” on September 14th, 2022, at the starting point of Woodward Avenue in Detroit, The Blue Oval has begun teasing the brand new pony car, most recently giving us a short sound clip of its V8 in action. Now, we’re getting our first official glimpse at the exterior of the 2024 Ford Mustang, though it’s a very small one – a closeup of the trunk and its new GT badge.
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R In Iconic Silver: Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was revealed just last month following years of anticipation, speculation, rumors, and leaks. The big news, of course, is that this pickup is powered by the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant, which produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque in this guise. However, there are some key visual differences that set the Ford F-150 Raptor R apart from its V6-powered brethren, as we can see in these real-world photos of an Iconic Silver pickup recently captured by Ford Authority spies.
Here’s A Guide To Every 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Grille
After it was revealed in 2021, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning – the very first all-electric version of the Ford F-150 – entered production earlier this year, with deliveries beginning just a couple of months ago. With demand far outweighing supply, many F-150 Lightning customers will be waiting until at least the 2023 model year to take delivery, however. Regardless, each 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning trim level has its own unique visual cues, as Ford Authority outlined in detail back in May, and now, we’re taking a closer look at the different grilles each trim is equipped with, too.
2021 – 2022 Ford F-150 Platinum: Night Lighting Live Gallery
Thanks to its redesign, the 2021 Ford F-150 is considered an all-new product representing the 14th-generation of the popular pickup truck. Delivering a complete overhaul by way of redesign and re-engineering which includes all-new body panels, a new interior, and a host of innovative new technology features, America’s best-selling pickup truck continues to impress well into 2022. Ford Authority had a chance to get up close and personal with the vehicle – allowing its impressive lighting features to light up the night.
2022 Ford Ranger AEB System Rated Basic For Night Time Performance
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is in the midst of making a number of changes to its testing protocols as it aims to improve its Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) standards and begin assigning official ratings to partially autonomous systems like BlueCruise. This has led to many models performing poorly on revised IIHS tests recently, but that isn’t true of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E, which received a top ranking of “superior” for the performance of its AEB system at night recently. However, a number of other Blue Oval products including the 2022 Ford Explorer crossover and the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup didn’t fare quite well after being assigned the lowest rating of “basic,” a category the 2022 Ford Ranger also falls in.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Lincoln EVs Will Be Better Than Cadillac Lyriq
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification shift, one that includes a $50 billion dollar investment as it aims to produce two million EVs annually by 2026. The automaker’s luxury arm, Lincoln, is no exception to this transformation either, as that brand is set to welcome four new all-electric vehicles by 2026 as well, including the forthcoming Lincoln Aviator EV. But Lincoln EVs won’t be without competition, particularly as the Cadillac Lyriq prepares to launch in the coming months. However, Ford CEO said that the forthcoming Lincoln EVs will look a bit different than the Lyriq in a recent interview with Newsweek.
2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition Appearance Package
The 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition Appearance Package is an all-new package for the 2022 Mustang that brings menacing, blacked-out features as the first ever stealth option for the ponycar. Features. The Stealth Edition Appearance Package features the following content:. 19-inch Ebony Black-painted aluminum wheels. Black pony badges. Performance rear...
2024 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition To Gain Peak Blue Paint Option
Slowly but surely, more details regarding the 2023 Ford Bronco are becoming apparent. As recently reported by Ford Authority, orders for the forthcoming model year SUV will not be open to new customers, meaning that only reservation holders who have yet to receive their Bronco will be eligible to receive a 2023 model. There’s also been hints of a Ford Bronco Oates trim level, as well as the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition, which throws it back to the iconic SUV’s debut 1966 model year. However, there’s one detail about the 2024 Ford Bronco Heritage Limited Edition that we already know – particularly, one of its available paint colors.
2023 Ford Expedition Timberline Drops Optional Deep Cypress Interior
The Ford Expedition Timberline broke into The Blue Oval’s lineup for the 2022 model year, bringing a more capable off-road variant to the full-size SUV. It remains mostly unchanged for the 2023 model year, but now features standard one-pedal drive to enable low-speed crawling and stopping with one pedal. Another minor change has struck the 2023 Ford Expedition Timberline, as Ford Authority has learned that it will drop the optional Deep Cypress interior colorway.
Ford Bronco Sport G.O.A.T. Modes Explained
Though the bulk of the Bronco hype has thus far gone to the return of The Blue Oval’s iconic off-roader, the automaker is quick to point out that its new baby brother, the Ford Bronco Sport, is no slouch. Like the regular Ford Bronco, the Ford Bronco Sport is designed to offer excellent off-road capability, durability, and the latest technology features, and it does all that in a small, easy-to-live-with package.
Ford Explorer Incentive Offers 2.9 Percent APR During September 2022
During September 2022, a Ford Explorer incentive offers 2.9 percent APR financing for select models, and the incentive is limited to select markets. 2022 Ford Explorer incentive offers for September 2022 vary by region. Below, we’re providing the largest observed discounts in four major U.S. markets:. New York: 2.9...
Next Generation Ford Ranger Teething Issues Mostly Resolved
Production and deliveries of the next generation Ford Ranger are well underway, with the new mid-size pickup already reaching the shores of multiple countries around the globe as it will eventually be exported to 40 of them. That list includes Australia, where the next generation Ford Ranger has faced some teething issues – namely, a small number of V6-equipped pickups were vibrating at speeds between 40-80 kilometers-per-hour. Ford Australia reached out to affected customers to rectify this issue, and now, it has apparently been mostly resolved, according to Drive.
2022 Ford Edge Among Best SUVs For Reliability And Fuel Efficiency
The Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports over the past few months as the consumer organization has named the crossover a superior option to the Honda Passport, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. Now, the 2022 Ford Edge has once again earned accolades from Consumer Reports, which just named the crossover among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Contest Launched Ahead Of Nascar Playoffs
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning launched to much fanfare and greater-than-expected demand, which means that many reservation holders are still waiting to take delivery of their all-electric pickup. Now, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning launch looms as it prepares to enter its second year of production with a few changes on the horizon. With interest in the F-150 Lightning remaining high and supply low, it will once again prove difficult to obtain one of the EV pickups, though one lucky person will win a Lariat-trimmed model courtesy of the new “What the Frunk?” contest hosted by NASCAR.
Australian Ford F-150 Debut Remains On Track For 2023
For some time, a variety of third-party companies have been importing the Ford F-150 into Australia and converting those pickups to right-hand drive. These unofficial Ford F-150 imports have become so popular that customers were previously facing wait times of up to a year to take delivery, which is likely part of what prompted FoMoCo to announce back in March that it would begin exporting the Ford F-150 to Australia in 2023. With so many delays recently stemming from various supply chain constraints, many have been wondering if this launch would also be delayed, but CarExpert is reporting that things remain on track for the full-size pickup to arrive next year as expected.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Third Behind Tesla Model Y And Model 3 During Q2 2022
Ford Mustang Mach-E sales increased in the United States and Mexico while decreasing in Canada during the second quarter of 2022. Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales - Q2 2022 - United States. In the United States, Ford Mustang Mach-E deliveries totaled 10,941 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 72...
Check Out The Ford Maverick Lighting At Night: Video
The Ford Maverick has proved itself to be one of the most highly sought-after pickups currently on the market, having dominated its competitive segment in the second quarter of 2022. Ford Authority was able to test the small pickup, and we took it out in the dark to get an in-depth look at how the Maverick’s lighting elements perform in a nighttime setting.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Dearborn Police Vehicle: Live Photo Gallery
While The Blue Oval hasn’t officially stated it will produce a law enforcement variant of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, it’s already drawn quite a bit of interest as a fleet vehicle around the world. It was tested and approved by the Michigan State Patrol (MSP), and the Repentigny Police Department in Quebec recently added the crossover to its fleet as its first-ever EV police cruiser, and has even been used by the FBI. Recently, Ford gave a Mustang Mach-E to the city of Dearborn as a patrol vehicle, and Ford Authority captured this crossover EV on camera as it went about its rounds.
Ford Transit Connect Rival Ram ProMaster City Also Canceled
Shortly after ditching the 2.5L I-4 engine, leaving the the 2.0L I-4 as its sole powertrain choice, the 2023 Ford Transit Connect was canceled for the U.S. market after FoMoCo reportedly planned to build the next-gen version on the Ford C2 platform at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico alongside the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick. The Transit Connect will live on in Europe as a rebadged Volkswagen product, but it seems as if it isn’t the only small van facing cancellation in North America, as it’s also being joined by the Ram ProMaster City, according to Automotive News.
No. 22 Nascar Ford On Pole For Darlington September 2022, Issues Warning
Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang, proved once again that he has no problem taming Darlington Raceway after nabbing the pole position during qualifying on Saturday. While he has the pole position, Logano seems to be a bit concerned that William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevy Camaro ZL1, will retaliate, thanks to their history at the racetrack.
