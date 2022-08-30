ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

AL.com

Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago

A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
AL.com

Alabama prosecutors: Former sheriff ‘will not escape justice’ with ‘misguided allegation’

Alabama prosecutors today disputed former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely’s claims that his jail sentence and felony convictions are “void.”. “Blakely received a fair trial, and he will not escape justice by attacking the qualifications of a judge who has been licensed for nearly forty years, and who has served honorably for more than thirty years as a district judge, a circuit judge, and an appellate judge,” prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office wrote in court records.
AL.com

Drive Electric Alabama showcases vehicles at Mobile event

Electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts participated in a south Alabama motor show Saturday in the hopes of getting more people interested in the vehicles they know and love. Members of the Mobile-based Drive Electric Alabama chapter appeared at the Gulf Coast Motor Show at The Grounds in Mobile to answer questions about electric vehicles, show the differences between those vehicles and gasoline-powered vehicles and more.
Public Safety
AL.com

COVID boosters aimed at omicron are coming to Alabama in September

Leaders of two federal health agencies approved updated COVID booster vaccines Thursday, clearing the way for the rollout of shots formulated to fight variants of the virus. The updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines contain both the original COVID strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants that have caused most cases during the summer. As the shots roll out, they will replace old boosters that contain only the original strain, said Dr. William Schaffner, an expert on vaccines and a professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
AL.com

Mercer vs. Auburn by the numbers: Tigers own 499-point advantage

Mercer (1-0) at Auburn (0-0) 6 p.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN+) 0 Victories in 18 games against SEC opponents for Mercer. 2 Auburn players have recorded more rushing yards in their freshman and sophomore seasons than RB Tank Bigsby, who will start his junior campaign against Mercer with 1,933. Michael Dyer ran for 2,355 yards in the 2011 and 2012 seasons and Bo Jackson ran for 2,042 yards in the 1982 and 1983 seasons for the Tigers.
AL.com

Rewinding Auburn’s 42-16 season-opening win over Mercer

We’re here at Jordan-Hare for the opening game of the 2022 season. Auburn is starting T.J. Finley at quarterback. Bryan Harsin’s squad has the first possession of the contest against Mercer. The Bears won the coin toss and elected to kick to the Tigers. 2nd Half. Auburn 42...
AL.com

Davis Harsin fires Class 7A No. 2 Auburn to easy win over Dothan

Dothan was off to the first 2-0 start in the school’s short history before No. 2-ranked Class 7A Auburn showed up on the other end of Duck Samford Stadium Friday night and proceeded to demonstrate the difference between a program yearning for success and one that has been in the playoffs for 21 straight seasons.
AL.com

