Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
DA: Orange Beach man charged in crash that killed Alabama police officer had suspended license, ignition interlock
An Orange Beach man is facing a murder charge in the August 22 death of a Mt. Vernon police officer. Tyler Lee Henderson, 31, was driving his pick-up truck “at an excessive speed” along Baldwin County Road 36 when crossed over Alabama State Route 59 around 7 p.m. that night and slammed into a police cruiser.
Man charged with capital murder in morning Montgomery shooting that killed 1, injured another
A shooting in Montgomery left one man dead, another injured and the suspect in jail. Montgomery police and fire medics were dispatched at 8:40 a.m. Thursday to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of people shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 42-year-old Antoine...
Indicted train engineer allegedly video chatting while man killed on Alabama railroad track
A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County...
Mississippi murder suspect stole vehicle Thursday in west Alabama; last seen in Dallas County: ALEA
A suspect wanted for murder in Mississippi was involved in a vehicle theft Thursday afternoon in west Alabama and was last seen in the central part of the state, authorities said Thursday night. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the...
Alabama prosecutors: Former sheriff ‘will not escape justice’ with ‘misguided allegation’
Alabama prosecutors today disputed former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely’s claims that his jail sentence and felony convictions are “void.”. “Blakely received a fair trial, and he will not escape justice by attacking the qualifications of a judge who has been licensed for nearly forty years, and who has served honorably for more than thirty years as a district judge, a circuit judge, and an appellate judge,” prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office wrote in court records.
Alabama seeks to dismiss lawsuit to stop Alan Eugene Miller’s execution
The state asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an Alabama inmate who is trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost paperwork in which he selected an alternate execution method. The lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of killing...
After ‘egregious and unconscionable’ Alabama child labor allegations officials want apology
Tallapoosa County political and economic leaders are calling on a Hyundai supplier to apologize after it was accused by federal officials of employing children at its Alexander City plant. The U.S. Department of Labor in August accused SL Alabama of Alexander City with “employing oppressive child labor” in violation of...
Indiana woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Cullman County that involved 2 tractor-trailers
An Indiana woman has been identified as the victim killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Cullman County. Alabama State Troopers on Thursday identified the fatality victim as 58-year-old Ruth A. Bahr. She lived in Vincennes, Ind. The crash happened at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 65, about one mile north...
Who is backing the blue? In Alabama and beyond, a political question looms over midterms
President Joe Biden’s attempt to flip the political script on support for law enforcement has some guessing which political party is truly backing the blue. Most political observers believe Alabama Republicans will be immune from any fallout over national GOP calls to “defund the FBI” that could rattle battleground congressional midterm contests in November.
Listen to the Doobie Brothers drop Alabama moon into ‘Black Water’ in Pelham show
The Doobie Brothers took their Alabama fans in their arms and rocked them for more than a little while with no opening act on Friday night at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. Patrick Simmons, who wrote and sings perhaps the most beloved Doobie Brothers song of all time, “Black Water,”...
Drive Electric Alabama showcases vehicles at Mobile event
Electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts participated in a south Alabama motor show Saturday in the hopes of getting more people interested in the vehicles they know and love. Members of the Mobile-based Drive Electric Alabama chapter appeared at the Gulf Coast Motor Show at The Grounds in Mobile to answer questions about electric vehicles, show the differences between those vehicles and gasoline-powered vehicles and more.
COVID boosters aimed at omicron are coming to Alabama in September
Leaders of two federal health agencies approved updated COVID booster vaccines Thursday, clearing the way for the rollout of shots formulated to fight variants of the virus. The updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines contain both the original COVID strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants that have caused most cases during the summer. As the shots roll out, they will replace old boosters that contain only the original strain, said Dr. William Schaffner, an expert on vaccines and a professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
Football High Live: Updates, scores, highlights from statewide Week 3 games
Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season in Alabama rolls on tonight with nearly 170 games happening statewide. Follow all the action right here from kickoff to the very last final score reported. We’ll have updates, highlights, recruiting photos and more with our by-the-minute updates. Some of...
Mercer vs. Auburn by the numbers: Tigers own 499-point advantage
Mercer (1-0) at Auburn (0-0) 6 p.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN+) 0 Victories in 18 games against SEC opponents for Mercer. 2 Auburn players have recorded more rushing yards in their freshman and sophomore seasons than RB Tank Bigsby, who will start his junior campaign against Mercer with 1,933. Michael Dyer ran for 2,355 yards in the 2011 and 2012 seasons and Bo Jackson ran for 2,042 yards in the 1982 and 1983 seasons for the Tigers.
Rewinding Auburn’s 42-16 season-opening win over Mercer
We’re here at Jordan-Hare for the opening game of the 2022 season. Auburn is starting T.J. Finley at quarterback. Bryan Harsin’s squad has the first possession of the contest against Mercer. The Bears won the coin toss and elected to kick to the Tigers. 2nd Half. Auburn 42...
Scarbinsky: Has Auburn swapped a coach inquiry for a quarterback controversy after a Game 1 victory?
Lightning was detected in the vicinity of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday evening. The weatherman confirmed it late in the third quarter. Amateur meteorologists spotted it much earlier, and those bolts of electricity came with a name. Robby Ashford. The other Auburn transfer quarterback made quite a first impression in his...
Davis Harsin fires Class 7A No. 2 Auburn to easy win over Dothan
Dothan was off to the first 2-0 start in the school’s short history before No. 2-ranked Class 7A Auburn showed up on the other end of Duck Samford Stadium Friday night and proceeded to demonstrate the difference between a program yearning for success and one that has been in the playoffs for 21 straight seasons.
Bryan Harsin ‘not making any decisions’ about QB1 after playing 2 QBs against Mercer
T.J. Finley may have won Auburn’s starting quarterback job, but it didn’t take long for the Tigers to whip out a two-quarterback system in their season opener — and add some further intrigue to the position moving forward. Both Finley and backup quarterback Robby Ashford saw the...
