‘Counting On’ Alum Jeremiah Duggar’s Wife Hannah Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1

By Rosie Marder
 5 days ago
Instagram/Hannah Duggar

Congratulations are in order! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar’s wife, Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann), is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1.

“From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day,” Hannah, 26, captioned a PDA-packed photo with her hubby, 23, via Instagram on Tuesday, August 30. “God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

The pair were wearing adorable hats that read “mom” and “dad” across the front.

The couple tied the knot in March at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, five months after announcing their courtship.

Jeremiah Duggar/Instagram

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” the duo said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

Jeremiah and Hannah picked up their marriage license a week prior to the wedding and were eager to begin their new life together celebrating with their families.

“When all of my sisters were in town, we were able to do an overnight getaway/bachelorette party,” the musician captioned an Instagram slideshow in February. “It was seriously the most wonderful time!! Family and friendships are a gift that I treasure so much. I’ve loved the time with my sisters and have loved building relationships with Jer’s sisters! They’re amazing and I have learned so much from each one of them!!”

Jeremiah followed his family tradition of courtship when it came to Hannah.

“Courtship is really waiting for the one God has for you and praying through the whole process,” Jim Bob, Jeremiah’s father, explained during a 2014 Today interview. Michelle agreed, adding, “It’s really examining the person and considering, ‘Would this be the guy I want to be the father of my kids?’”

Jeremiah popped the question to his now-wife in January, getting down on one knee while surrounded by red rose petals at a scenic destination.

“She said YES!!!! Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star wrote. “You are the best thing that has ever happened to ​me, and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

He continued, “Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!! The Wissmann family and Jed and Katey went above and beyond to make it special.”

“YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!” Hannah wrote in her own caption alongside beautiful photos taken during his elaborate proposal. “Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!”

Following the wedding, Jeremiah and Hannah have decided to move to Arkansas.

