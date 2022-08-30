ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Dignity Health expands human trafficking Medical Safe Haven program to Santa Maria

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hvc5P_0hbNoVID00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Dignity Health announced the expansion of its Medical Safe Haven (MSH) program to the Family Medicine Center at Marian Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.

In the MSH program, medical providers offer ongoing survivor-informed treatment for victims and survivors of human trafficking.

Health officials said this treatment works in an integrated model of care aimed at minimizing trauma through the full spectrum of essential health services.

Dr. William Chung, the Marian Family Medicine Residency Program Director, said he's eager to implement the program, acknowledging the importance of MSH in an area heavily impacted by human trafficking.

"The Medical Safe Haven model was designed to provide health care staff the compassionate education and experience to effectively treat victims of human trafficking using evidence-based methodologies."

Program Director of Medical Safe Haven, Jennifer Cox, said MSH reduces the hardships faced by a patient of this unique experience.

"This multi-disciplinary program provides equitable access and integrates embedded advocacy and a one stop shop care model for patients, reducing barriers which existed prior as they would face traveling from clinic to clinic, or accessing are at Emergency Departments," said Cox.

For more information on this program, click here .

The post Dignity Health expands human trafficking Medical Safe Haven program to Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Public Library partners with Women’s Economic Ventures to provide business classes for childcare providers

Childcare providers now have the ability to take business classes for free, thanks to a partnership between the Santa Barbara Public Library and Women’s Economic Ventures. The post Santa Barbara Public Library partners with Women’s Economic Ventures to provide business classes for childcare providers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Annual Heroes of Hospice Luncheon returns to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — An event dedicated to help and honor local Santa Barbara community members will return after two years, celebrating its 10th annual luncheon. The Heroes of Hospice Luncheon will take place at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort's Plaza del Sol on Thursday, September 22nd. This year's theme of the organization is "What Matters The post Annual Heroes of Hospice Luncheon returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Santa Maria, CA
News Channel 3-12

Autism therapy provider helps kids on the spectrum transition back to school

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. The transition back to school after a long summer vacation can be a stressful one, especially for students on the autism spectrum and their families. An autism therapy provider in Santa Barbara is finding simple ways to support kids on the spectrum in their transition back to school. It’s called 360 Behavioral The post Autism therapy provider helps kids on the spectrum transition back to school appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dignity Health#Safe Haven#Medical Services#General Health#Msh
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors sue UCSB over violation of 2010 Long Range Development Plan

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to enter into litigation with UC Santa Barbara for alleged violation of its 2010 Long Range Development Plan that requires the university to build more housing to keep up with the expanding student population, an action that the board does not "take lightly." The post Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors sue UCSB over violation of 2010 Long Range Development Plan appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fundraiser Created for Family of One Year Old Killed in Goleta

Munir Delgado, nicknamed "Toota", was just weeks away from his second birthday, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle near 65 Nectarine Ave. in the Old Town Goleta neighborhood on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office reports drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, and the driver...
GOLETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
News Channel 3-12

Firefighters increase staffing as temperature rises

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-With temperatures expected to soar this holiday weekend along the South Coast and Tri-County area, first responders are getting prepared. Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck said they are increasing staffing to handle fire and heat-related calls. The public information officer said Sundowner winds could pose problems. Gaviota, Goleta and Santa The post Firefighters increase staffing as temperature rises appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy