Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

Inclusive Welcome Receptions Build Community for all at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Inclusive Excellence, Education and Development Hub (The Hub) and the Kimmel Student Involvement Center hosted a series of special receptions throughout the week, welcoming and celebrating the various identity groups of incoming students. Students that identify as Hispanic/Latinx, Asian American, Pacific Islander, LGBTQIA+,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Entertainment announced for Alton Expo

The Alton Expo returns next week, and it will be a four-day event as opposed to the traditional five. There will be the usual games, rides, and carnival food at Alton’s Riverfront Park. Mud volleyball makes its return, and there will be music each night. Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan...
ALTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest

Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Treasurer Reminds Taxpayers Second Installment Of Real-Estate Tax Bill Coming Soon

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer, Chris Slusser, is reminding taxpayers that the second installment of their real-estate tax bill is coming due. “With the holiday weekend approaching, I want to remind everyone that the second of four tax installments will be due Wed, Sept 7,” Slusser said. “The Treasurer’s office is open for business Mon-Fri from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., but will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Mon Sept 5.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Macoupin County to auction surplus property

The Macoupin County Treasurer is announcing a sealed bid auction of surplus property on September 16. This is an auction that happens every year around this time, as the county tries to get property lost to back taxes back on the tax rolls. Treasurer Roger Anderson tells The Big Z...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois

While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
CENTRALIA, IL
edglentoday.com

Alton Food Truck Festival 2022

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater once again filled with food trucks and music for the 2022 Alton Food Truck Festival. A variety of food trucks were scattered all throughout the amphitheater grounds allowing guest to be able to bounce from truck to truck while enjoying live music throughout the day.
wmix94.com

Circle K offering holiday fuel discount

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
SALEM, IL

