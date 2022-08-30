Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Parents outraged over hateful remarks by Missouri school board member
Parents and officials in the Rockwood School District are demanding an apology after a school board member is accused of making hateful statements in a video posted on social media.
Rockwood removes director from committee for ‘hateful comments’
Parents and teachers at the Rockwood School District spoke out Thursday against a school board director at a public meeting.
These are the hardest roles for St. Louis employers to fill
ST. LOUIS — Positions in the hospitality, health care and technology fields are among the hardest roles for St. Louis employers to fill, according to a newly published report examining the region’s workforce. St. Louis Community College’s annual State of the St. Louis Workforce Report, published Wednesday, showed...
KSDK
The Taste of Black St. Louis postponed annual festival, says local food-lovers can look forward to 2023
ST. LOUIS — The Taste of Black St. Louis made an announcement on Aug. 28 in a Facebook post saying it is with "deepest regret" that they are postponing their festival this year. The festival was going to be held at the Arch in downtown St. Louis in September....
spotonillinois.com
New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest
Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
edglentoday.com
Treasurer Reminds Taxpayers Second Installment Of Real-Estate Tax Bill Coming Soon
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer, Chris Slusser, is reminding taxpayers that the second installment of their real-estate tax bill is coming due. “With the holiday weekend approaching, I want to remind everyone that the second of four tax installments will be due Wed, Sept 7,” Slusser said. “The Treasurer’s office is open for business Mon-Fri from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., but will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Mon Sept 5.
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
advantagenews.com
Macoupin County to auction surplus property
The Macoupin County Treasurer is announcing a sealed bid auction of surplus property on September 16. This is an auction that happens every year around this time, as the county tries to get property lost to back taxes back on the tax rolls. Treasurer Roger Anderson tells The Big Z...
gladstonedispatch.com
Messenger: St. Louis Archdiocese tells Catholic schools to drop free lunch program
There’s no such thing as a free lunch in the Archdiocese of St. Louis. That’s literally the new legal guidance being offered to Catholic schools in the region in a confidential memo sent to pastors, school presidents and principals. The Aug. 16 memo, obtained by the Post-Dispatch, urges...
theshoppersweekly.com
Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois
While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
edglentoday.com
Alton Food Truck Festival 2022
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater once again filled with food trucks and music for the 2022 Alton Food Truck Festival. A variety of food trucks were scattered all throughout the amphitheater grounds allowing guest to be able to bounce from truck to truck while enjoying live music throughout the day.
Ahead of their contract expiring, Granite City steelworkers took to the streets
12,000 U.S. Steel workers around the country are affected by the ongoing talks, including 1,300 in Granite City. At a rally, KMOX heard from workers about what they wanted from the deal.
Lambert airport’s plan to maintain operations while a new terminal is built
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport has released a multi-year plan for how it could maintain operations while a new terminal is built, with one suggestion that airlines could move into a Terminal 1 concourse that is currently closed. The airport's leader, Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, stressed that the...
wmix94.com
Circle K offering holiday fuel discount
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
Jefferson County residents win first victory of blocking new apartment complex plan
Jefferson County residents won the first victory in stopping a proposed plan to build a new apartment complex near Arnold.
KMOV
Local business owner to pay more than $700k for not turning over employee taxes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A University City man will have to pay $1,000 a month until the money he owes is paid. The United State Attorney’s Office said Jonathan Michaelson withheld taxes from employee paychecks and never turned them over to the IRS. Michaelson was sentenced to five years of probation and to pay more than $700,000 in restitution.
Jaw-Dropping Playground Coming to St. Louis Area
Aldermen in Brentwood approved $7.4 million for the project on Wednesday
