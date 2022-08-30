Read full article on original website
WHIZ
3rd Annual Team Coby Poker Run at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 3rd Annual Team Coby Poker Run took place earlier today. ‘Team Coby’ is an anti-bullying and suicide awareness group. The group is named after Coby, a young child who committed suicide. Coby was a child who had the sweetest soul and could light up...
WHIZ
Shawnee Celebrates 150 Years
SHAWNEE, Ohio- Today we are out here in historic Shawnee where it’s turning 150 years old. There will be tourists looking at the Tecumseh theater as well as food vendors and much more. Historic Shawnee is home of the Tecumseh theater and many more hidden gems. The village was...
WHIZ
Kinship Month Celebrated At the Colony Square Mall
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – September is National Grandparent Kinship month, and in support of the month, the Muskingum County Kinship and Adult Protective Services filled the Colony Square Mall with over 1200 cutout dolls to represent each child helped through kinship. Kinship caregivers are grandparents, aunts, uncles, or relatives that...
WHIZ
Governor DeWine Visits Zane State College
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine stopped by Zane State College. The visit was an effort to explore the college’s unique learning opportunities. Including the brand new Bachelor of Applied Science, Electrical Engineering Technology in Protection and Control (BSET) program. Gov. DeWine says that this new program will give graduates a great opportunity.
WHIZ
Knap In Event Kicks off at Flint Ridge Ancient Quarries
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio- Over 200 hundred people gathered for the Labor Day Flint Ridge Knap-In Event. Flint Ridge Ancient Quarries has an 8×3 slab of flint just a foot beneath the park itself, which makes it the perfect location for the event. The flint produced in the area is...
WHIZ
Steer Obstacle Course At The Noble County Fair
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio- The last day of the Noble County Fair is on Saturday. A steer obstacle course took place Friday for all 4H kids that showed cattle at the fair. 4H advisor, Sarah Reed, explained the obstacle course. “The course is set up behind me. They’re going to cross...
WHIZ
2nd Annual Overdose Awareness Event Day Held By Drug-Free Muskingum
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Residents from the community attended the 2nd Annual Overdose Awareness Day event Wednesday to remember the lives lost and to get educated on how to prevent an overdose. The event was held by Drug-Free Muskingum with guest speaker Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz. Another speaker at the event,...
WHIZ
Fair Food Drive Helped Christ’s Table
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fair has come to an end, but the efforts of the Junior Fair Board continue to have an impact on our community. The Junior Fair Board held the “Fight The Hunger, Stock The Trailer Food Drive,” where they collected canned foods in exchange for free admittance to the fair.
WHIZ
H.S. Sports Scores 9/1/22
Thursday night in Zanesville, the Coshocton Redskins volleyball team took care of business as they beat host West Muskingum in straight sets by the scores of: 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 Lindsey Bryant had a solid overall performance for the ‘Skins as she racked up 6 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks and...
WHIZ
Absentee Ballots
ZANESVILLE, OH- With the Fall season sneaking up soon, Elections are sneaking up as well and the Board of Elections in Zanesville wants to make sure that people know when and how to vote for their preferred candidate. Muskingum County Board of Elections Specialist Cheryl West spoke about why using...
