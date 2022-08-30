Ellen R. (Koehler) Ridgley, 90, of Heath, Ohio, passed away on August 29, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.. She was born on January 21, 1932 to Joseph “Watt” Koehler and Agnes L. (Ford) Koehler. She graduated from Roseville High School in 1949. She married Marion L. Ridgley on June 30, 1949. They bought a small farm in Perry County, outside of Somerset and raised their children there. Ellen was a hard worker and always had a large garden and potato field. She preserved the harvests, raised pigs, chicken and beef cows for butchering as well as milked a cow and churned butter. Ellen was a fabulous cook and well known for her cinnamon rolls and baked goods, especially her butterscotch pies! She had a kind and giving heart, often taking in children in need of temporary homes. Her selfless mother’s heart embraced the opportunities to give and receive love. Ellen was a seamstress and sewed her own dresses, usually making an apron to match. She wore an apron every day and had to have a tissue and Tums in a pocket and never was there a day that she was without a safety pin on her dress for “just in case” it would be needed. Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband are her beloved daughter Mollie L. Ridgley and granddaughter Liberty Rose Ridgley, two sisters Mabel Reid and Betty Luman, two brothers Harold “Bud” Koehler and M. Freeland “Freedy” Koehler. She is survived by her loving children Connie (Ben) Sheets, Roger (Lin) Ridgley, Marla (Stan) Romine and her daughter and caregiver Lois Ann Ridgley. Grandchildren Kati Sheets, Viki Bernthold, Dwayne Romine, Shelly Clemons, Jenny Hilyard, and Toni Carpenter. 10 great-grandcildren and 4 great-greatgrandchildren. Sister-in-law Sandra Roberts and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank: Dr. Jeffrey Haggenjos and staff; Arlington Care Center loving nurses and staff; hospice nurses, volunteers and pastors. Special friends like family: Tammy Hymrod, Debbie Neighbarger, and Mitch Caton and other special friends (you know who you are). In lieu of flowers suggestions for donations are: Hospice of Central Ohio 2269 Cherry Valley Road SE Newark, Ohio 43055 or to help support a cause near to Ellen’s heart: The Little Pantry on 11th Street in Newark, Ohio.Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Saturday September 3, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday September 4, 2022 at Fultonham Cemetery with Pastor John Coleman officiating.

