John R. Colling
John R. Colling, 79 of Zanesville, died 5:50 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice, surrounded by his family. He was born Saturday, October 3, 1942, in Zanesville, the son of Roy W. Colling and Rhea J. (Hiles) Colling. He married Sherry (Burnworth) Colling on Saturday, April 18, 1987, and was a member of Brighton Presbyterian Church.
Taylor Brooke Parrish
Taylor Brooke Parrish, 29 of Duncan Falls passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 26, 2022. Taylor was born in Zanesville on December 1, 1992. She is the daughter of Kara and Fred (Stottsberry) Hittle of Florida and the late John R. Parrish Jr. Taylor was a 2011 graduate of Maysville...
Ellen R. (Koehler) Ridgley
Ellen R. (Koehler) Ridgley, 90, of Heath, Ohio, passed away on August 29, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.. She was born on January 21, 1932 to Joseph “Watt” Koehler and Agnes L. (Ford) Koehler. She graduated from Roseville High School in 1949. She married Marion L. Ridgley on June 30, 1949. They bought a small farm in Perry County, outside of Somerset and raised their children there. Ellen was a hard worker and always had a large garden and potato field. She preserved the harvests, raised pigs, chicken and beef cows for butchering as well as milked a cow and churned butter. Ellen was a fabulous cook and well known for her cinnamon rolls and baked goods, especially her butterscotch pies! She had a kind and giving heart, often taking in children in need of temporary homes. Her selfless mother’s heart embraced the opportunities to give and receive love. Ellen was a seamstress and sewed her own dresses, usually making an apron to match. She wore an apron every day and had to have a tissue and Tums in a pocket and never was there a day that she was without a safety pin on her dress for “just in case” it would be needed. Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband are her beloved daughter Mollie L. Ridgley and granddaughter Liberty Rose Ridgley, two sisters Mabel Reid and Betty Luman, two brothers Harold “Bud” Koehler and M. Freeland “Freedy” Koehler. She is survived by her loving children Connie (Ben) Sheets, Roger (Lin) Ridgley, Marla (Stan) Romine and her daughter and caregiver Lois Ann Ridgley. Grandchildren Kati Sheets, Viki Bernthold, Dwayne Romine, Shelly Clemons, Jenny Hilyard, and Toni Carpenter. 10 great-grandcildren and 4 great-greatgrandchildren. Sister-in-law Sandra Roberts and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank: Dr. Jeffrey Haggenjos and staff; Arlington Care Center loving nurses and staff; hospice nurses, volunteers and pastors. Special friends like family: Tammy Hymrod, Debbie Neighbarger, and Mitch Caton and other special friends (you know who you are). In lieu of flowers suggestions for donations are: Hospice of Central Ohio 2269 Cherry Valley Road SE Newark, Ohio 43055 or to help support a cause near to Ellen’s heart: The Little Pantry on 11th Street in Newark, Ohio.Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Saturday September 3, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday September 4, 2022 at Fultonham Cemetery with Pastor John Coleman officiating.
Josee Ann Gleason
Josee Ann Gleason, 29, of Roseville, Ohio, passed away on August 27, 2022 after suffering fatal injuries from a vehicle accident. Josee was born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 14, 1992. She is the daughter of Shelly Ann Kendall and Jeffrey Scott Gleason, Sr., both whom are deceased. She is survived by her two children Brayden Cooper and Braylee Cooper. Two brothers Eric (Chelsie) Kendall and Jeffrey “Scotty” Gleason, Jr., both of Roseville. Maternal grandparents Bob and Ellen Mason of Mount Perry, paternal grandmother Joyce Gleason of Lancaster, several aunts, uncles, and cousins and her very special friend Joel White of White Cottage. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by maternal great-grandmother Iva Peck, paternal grandfather John “Jack” Gleason, and paternal aunt Lisa Gleason Carlisle. Josee was a vibrant, beautiful young lady. She will be missed dearly by her family members and many friends.
Ralph D. Medley
Ralph D. Medley, 87 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 30, 2022 at The Morrison House of Zanesville. He was born on September 20, 1934, in Morgan County, Ohio, son of the late B. Frank Medley and Marjorie Best Medley. Ralph was a member of the East 40 Church of Christ of Norwich. He worked as an electrician through IBEW #1105 for many years. He was an avid Farmall tractor enthusiast. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on his farm. He was always known to repair ANYTHING.
Kinship Month Celebrated At the Colony Square Mall
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – September is National Grandparent Kinship month, and in support of the month, the Muskingum County Kinship and Adult Protective Services filled the Colony Square Mall with over 1200 cutout dolls to represent each child helped through kinship. Kinship caregivers are grandparents, aunts, uncles, or relatives that...
Knap In Event Kicks off at Flint Ridge Ancient Quarries
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio- Over 200 hundred people gathered for the Labor Day Flint Ridge Knap-In Event. Flint Ridge Ancient Quarries has an 8×3 slab of flint just a foot beneath the park itself, which makes it the perfect location for the event. The flint produced in the area is...
2nd Annual Overdose Awareness Event Day Held By Drug-Free Muskingum
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Residents from the community attended the 2nd Annual Overdose Awareness Day event Wednesday to remember the lives lost and to get educated on how to prevent an overdose. The event was held by Drug-Free Muskingum with guest speaker Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz. Another speaker at the event,...
Hagans Arrested in Coshocton Co.
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability. The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed...
Fair Food Drive Helped Christ’s Table
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fair has come to an end, but the efforts of the Junior Fair Board continue to have an impact on our community. The Junior Fair Board held the “Fight The Hunger, Stock The Trailer Food Drive,” where they collected canned foods in exchange for free admittance to the fair.
Water Damage at West Muskingum Middle School
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Monday night the Superintendent of West Muskingum schools, Chad Shawger, was notified that there was water leaking in the middle school. “The storm was Monday night and that’s where we found the water mostly on the top level of the school. A little bit in the cafeteria but obviously too much with ceiling tiles containing water and having to clean up to bring them in yesterday so we canceled Tuesday completely,” Shawger said.
Straker Foundation Now Accepting Applications for Fall Grant
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The J.W. and M.H. Straker Foundation is a charitable organization that distributes grants to local nonprofits who apply for financial assistance. The Straker foundation announced that it’s now accepting applications for its $200,000 fall grant competition through Thursday, September 29, with recipients to be announced by Tuesday November 15.
H.S. Sports Scores 9/1/22
Thursday night in Zanesville, the Coshocton Redskins volleyball team took care of business as they beat host West Muskingum in straight sets by the scores of: 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 Lindsey Bryant had a solid overall performance for the ‘Skins as she racked up 6 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks and...
Governor DeWine Visits Zane State College
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine stopped by Zane State College. The visit was an effort to explore the college’s unique learning opportunities. Including the brand new Bachelor of Applied Science, Electrical Engineering Technology in Protection and Control (BSET) program. Gov. DeWine says that this new program will give graduates a great opportunity.
ZAAP Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet the September ZAAP Artist of The Month, Rebecca Terrible. Her artwork features anything from paintings of trees and water, to beautiful photos and glasswork. She began painting, primarily with oils about 30 years ago and considers it a fun hobby. Her husband, Dan Terrible says...
ArtCOZ Artist and Musicians of the Month
ZANESVILLE, OH -The Artist Colony of Zanesville or ‘ArtCoz’ has announced their artist and musician for the month of September!. The First Friday Artwalk will be held Friday, September 2nd in Downtown Zanesville. ArtCOZ will feature and highlight artist of the month, Cherie Bronkar. Her art style is inspired by nature and she says this award makes her feel welcomed from the community.
Applications for Angel Tree, Coats For Kids, and Christmas Food Box Available Soon
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Applications to register for Coats For Kids, Christmas Food Boxes, and Angel Tree will be available for pickup soon!. Starting next Tuesday, September 6th, they will be available at the Salvation Army in Zanesville. Last year, over 700 coats and 800 food boxes were given away,...
Three suspects arrested in Guernsey County in connection to auto theft
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol Thursday announced the arrests of three people in connection to an auto theft. Authorities said on Wednesday, August 31, around 9:12 a.m. troopers were dispatched to a one vehicle crash on Hickle Road in Valley Township, Guernsey County. When troopers...
3 Arrested in Guernsey Co. Drug Investigation
Three people are under arrest after a search of an apartment within five hundred feet of the Cambridge City School grounds. An 18-year-old from Akron, an 18-year-old from Cambridge and a 23-year-old female were all taken into custody. All three are being held in the Guernsey County Jail. Guernsey County...
Absentee Ballots
ZANESVILLE, OH- With the Fall season sneaking up soon, Elections are sneaking up as well and the Board of Elections in Zanesville wants to make sure that people know when and how to vote for their preferred candidate. Muskingum County Board of Elections Specialist Cheryl West spoke about why using...
