At first glance, the Chief Information Officer and Chief Marketing Officer seem like an unlikely pairing. However, digital transformation has united the two roles in their pursuit of understanding the customer. Over the past decade, MarTech stacks have continued to expand along with marketing automation—creating a huge volume of unstructured data that marketing must leverage to better meet customer needs. And if companies want to thrive in a digital-first world, the CIO and CMO must work together in lockstep.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO