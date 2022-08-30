Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
Why the CIO and CMO are the new power couple
At first glance, the Chief Information Officer and Chief Marketing Officer seem like an unlikely pairing. However, digital transformation has united the two roles in their pursuit of understanding the customer. Over the past decade, MarTech stacks have continued to expand along with marketing automation—creating a huge volume of unstructured data that marketing must leverage to better meet customer needs. And if companies want to thrive in a digital-first world, the CIO and CMO must work together in lockstep.
Fast Company
Why DuckDuckGo’s new email privacy tool is worth checking out
After a year of private beta testing, DuckDuckGo has made its email privacy tools available to everyone, so you can keep your real email address hidden and minimize tracking by marketers. DuckDuckGo offers two main ways of protecting email privacy:. Anti-tracking: Get a duck.com email address (mine’s newmy@duck.com) to hand...
Fast Company
How to be an anti-fragile unicorn
It’s not breaking news that a looming recession and tumultuous market conditions are on everyone’s mind. The current drop in valuations and capital flows is a significant test for companies of all types. The situation remains exceptionally dynamic, leading many to rethink their growth strategies and pivot to...
Comments / 0