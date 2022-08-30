ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s When Camilo’s New Album ‘De Adentro Pa’ Afuera’ Is Coming

By Jessica Roiz
 4 days ago

Just 12 days after releasing the highly anticipated “Alaska” in collaboration with Grupo Firme, Camilo revealed the release date of his forthcoming album De Adentro Pa’ Afuera . The official announcement was made on Good Morning America on Tuesday (Aug. 30).

Set for a Sept. 6 release under Sony Music Latin and Hecho a Mano, the album marks his third studio album following his debut Por Primera Vez (2020) and Mis Manos (2021), each of which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.

The Colombian singer-songwriter said in a press statement that the album — whose title loosely translates to “inside out” — is “without a doubt, the title of this chapter of my life.” “After the pandemic, I discovered on my first tour that the songs that were born from the inside belong to those who are out there,” he explained. “That encounter changed my life and inspired many ideas that are now part of this album. After being completely hermetic to welcoming our first baby, Indigo, now we pack a suitcase with [new] songs to go around the world and reunite with La Tribu again.”

In addition to his previously released singles “Indigo” with Evaluna, “Pesadilla,” “Pegao,” “NASA” with Alejandro Sanz, “Naturaleza” with Nicki Nicole, and “Alaska” with Grupo Firme, Camilo unveiled the full tracklist, which includes “Aeropuerto,” “Ambulancia” with Camila Cabello, “Bebiendo Sola” with Myke Towers, “5:24,” and the title track. Fans can already pre-save the album on Camilo’s website .

The artist is confirmed for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum in Miami. He joins the star-studded lineup that includes Romeo Santos, Nicky Jam, Chayanne, Maluma, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, and many more. Registration is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com .

