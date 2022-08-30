Read full article on original website
Police probe shooting incident on Jewett Avenue in Jersey City
Jersey City police are investigating a shooting incident on Jewett Avenue Wednesday afternoon in which occupants in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to police radio transmissions. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jewett and Summit avenues, a city spokesman said. No injuries...
Man shot dead is N.J. city’s first homicide in over 90 days
A shooting in Trenton’s West Ward Friday evening killed a 35-year-old city man and wounded a second person, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The homicide is the 13th in Trenton in 2022, and the first in just over 90 days — a significant mark after two straight calendar years of 40 homicides, the most ever recorded in the capital city.
Man killed in Englewood police-involved shooting, officials say
A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood Saturday morning during a domestic dispute call, the Attorney General’s Office said. Englewood Police Department officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to a 911 call at a residence on West Englewood Avenue, official said in a news release. The caller reported an individual had been stabbed inside the home, officials said.
Family of man killed by police seeks justice | Opinion
For almost 20 months, the family of Carl Dorsey III has waited for an update about the results of the investigation into the killing of their family member, who undercover Newark Police detective Rod Simpkins fatally shot on Jan. 1, 2021. In March of 2021, the family’s attorney, a former...
Police investigating Friday night shooting in Bergen County
A 30-year-old man was shot in Englewood and hospitalized for treatment Friday night, city police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday. Authorities said officers were called around 8:36 p.m. to the intersection of Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers located...
Newly released records in Elizabeth probe offer peek into toxic culture of policing
The report stems from an investigation by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office into former Elizabeth Police Director James Cosgrove. The post Newly released records in Elizabeth probe offer peek into toxic culture of policing appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Dozens call for charges against NYPD officer involved in confrontation with 19-year-old Tamani Crum in Harlem
NEW YORK — There are calls for the firing of an NYPD officer seen on video hitting a 19-year-old woman during an arrest in Harlem. Dozens of people gathered at a rally Friday night in Harlem, demanding charges be filed against the detective. NYPD body cam video shows Tuesday’s...
Out-Of-State Couple Busted In Leonia With Seven Pounds Of Pot, $11,000 Cash
An out-of-state couple was toting more than seven pounds of pot and $11,000 in suspected proceeds in their sedan when the driver ran a red light at a busy Leonia intersection, authorities said. Sgt. Ray Forsdahl stopped the 2014 Chevrolet Malibu after the violation at the intersection of Broad Avenue...
N.J. school superintendent charged with assault after Jersey Shore street brawl
The superintendent of a school district in Bergen County was arrested early Sunday in Ocean County and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought with a man on the street, according to court documents. Douglas J. Petty, superintendent of Lodi Public Schools, was arrested in Seaside...
Paterson, Passaic City men arrested in West Railway Avenue shooting
Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on West Railway Avenue, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Carlos Batista, 27, of Passaic City, and, Michael Jaikaran, 27, of Paterson, were each charged with four counts of attempted murder, five counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and certain persons not to have a weapon.
Lyndhurst PD: He used cell phone cam to take pics up woman’s dress
Well, we can add this one to the “What the hell was he thinking” club. A Hackensack man finds himself behind bars after he reportedly dropped to the floor and began taking photos up a woman’s dress at a store on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s spokesman, said.
This Jersey City Couple Got Engaged in Mallorca, Spain
Ali Garcia and Igor Tolkach are a Jersey City couple who recently got engaged in Mallorca, Spain. The two met in New York City around eight years ago and have been together since — living in JC together for the past three years. We had the chance to talk with this local pair about their future wedding plans. Read on to learn more about Ali and Igor and their local love story.
Police identify 4 killed in rollover van crash on N.J. highway
The driver of a work shuttle van that overturned in Bergen County early Friday - killing him and three others - apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash, police told NJ Advance Media. Statements from van passengers led investigators to believe that driver George Massey experienced an unspecified medical...
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident
A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
4 Jersey City Gang Members Admit Guilt in Stabbing
NEWARK, N.J. – Four members and associates of a neighborhood street gang in Hudson County, New Jersey, admitted their respective roles in a gang-related stabbing, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on Tuesday. Jermaine Jennings, aka “Maine” and “Drill,” 21, Divine Abraham, aka “Dee,” 22, Jamil Bowens, 21, and...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup on Route 70, authorities say
Police in Ocean County are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who fled after fatally striking a man on a bicycle on Thursday, authorities said. The cyclist died after he was struck about 8:10 p.m. along the shoulder of Route 70 near the intersection with New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Jersey City Cop Arrested for Forging Insurance Documents
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City Police Department detective has been arrested after he...
Two men injured in early morning shooting in Jersey City
Two Jersey City men were shot multiple times in an early morning incident after leaving a popular bar in Jersey City’s West Side neighborhood, authorities said. The two victims, 27 and 28 years old, were rushed to the Jersey City Medical Center in private vehicles just before 1 a.m. Thursday in critical condition.
Police: 3 men seen on camera attacking man who was out walking his dog
Police in Newark are searching for three people seen on surveillance video attacking a man who was walking his dog.
