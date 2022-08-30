ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police probe shooting incident on Jewett Avenue in Jersey City

Jersey City police are investigating a shooting incident on Jewett Avenue Wednesday afternoon in which occupants in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to police radio transmissions. The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jewett and Summit avenues, a city spokesman said. No injuries...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot dead is N.J. city’s first homicide in over 90 days

A shooting in Trenton’s West Ward Friday evening killed a 35-year-old city man and wounded a second person, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The homicide is the 13th in Trenton in 2022, and the first in just over 90 days — a significant mark after two straight calendar years of 40 homicides, the most ever recorded in the capital city.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed in Englewood police-involved shooting, officials say

A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood Saturday morning during a domestic dispute call, the Attorney General’s Office said. Englewood Police Department officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to a 911 call at a residence on West Englewood Avenue, official said in a news release. The caller reported an individual had been stabbed inside the home, officials said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Family of man killed by police seeks justice | Opinion

For almost 20 months, the family of Carl Dorsey III has waited for an update about the results of the investigation into the killing of their family member, who undercover Newark Police detective Rod Simpkins fatally shot on Jan. 1, 2021. In March of 2021, the family’s attorney, a former...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Police investigating Friday night shooting in Bergen County

A 30-year-old man was shot in Englewood and hospitalized for treatment Friday night, city police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday. Authorities said officers were called around 8:36 p.m. to the intersection of Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers located...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson, Passaic City men arrested in West Railway Avenue shooting

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on West Railway Avenue, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Carlos Batista, 27, of Passaic City, and, Michael Jaikaran, 27, of Paterson, were each charged with four counts of attempted murder, five counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and certain persons not to have a weapon.
PATERSON, NJ
theobserver.com

Lyndhurst PD: He used cell phone cam to take pics up woman’s dress

Well, we can add this one to the “What the hell was he thinking” club. A Hackensack man finds himself behind bars after he reportedly dropped to the floor and began taking photos up a woman’s dress at a store on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s spokesman, said.
LYNDHURST, NJ
hobokengirl.com

This Jersey City Couple Got Engaged in Mallorca, Spain

Ali Garcia and Igor Tolkach are a Jersey City couple who recently got engaged in Mallorca, Spain. The two met in New York City around eight years ago and have been together since — living in JC together for the past three years. We had the chance to talk with this local pair about their future wedding plans. Read on to learn more about Ali and Igor and their local love story.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Police identify 4 killed in rollover van crash on N.J. highway

The driver of a work shuttle van that overturned in Bergen County early Friday - killing him and three others - apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash, police told NJ Advance Media. Statements from van passengers led investigators to believe that driver George Massey experienced an unspecified medical...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident

A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

4 Jersey City Gang Members Admit Guilt in Stabbing

NEWARK, N.J. – Four members and associates of a neighborhood street gang in Hudson County, New Jersey, admitted their respective roles in a gang-related stabbing, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on Tuesday. Jermaine Jennings, aka “Maine” and “Drill,” 21, Divine Abraham, aka “Dee,” 22, Jamil Bowens, 21, and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Two men injured in early morning shooting in Jersey City

Two Jersey City men were shot multiple times in an early morning incident after leaving a popular bar in Jersey City’s West Side neighborhood, authorities said. The two victims, 27 and 28 years old, were rushed to the Jersey City Medical Center in private vehicles just before 1 a.m. Thursday in critical condition.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
