China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Poles pedal to power outdoor cinema as energy prices soar
WARSAW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - For Marek Kaszewek, 63, there's no better way to spend a Friday evening than watching a film, riding a bike and doing something good for the planet all at once.
