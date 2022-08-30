Virginia Dunkin’ locations treating teachers to free coffee on Thursday

(WFXR) — Dunkin’ wants to raise a cup to teachers this week — a cup of joe, that is!

Participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Virginia are giving back to teachers by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1, according to a company representative.

Dunkin’ associates say this giveaway is a way to thank and celebrate educators who are returning to the classroom, as well as going above and beyond for students.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Melissa Goulette, the Virginia field marketing manager for Dunkin’. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

There is no purchase necessary for the medium coffee. However, the offer is limited to one drink per guest and excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.