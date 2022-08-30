ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Dunkin’ locations treating teachers to free coffee on Thursday

By Emaryi Williams
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24k0zf_0hbNkV9N00

(WFXR) — Dunkin’ wants to raise a cup to teachers this week — a cup of joe, that is!

Participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Virginia are giving back to teachers by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1, according to a company representative.

Dunkin’ associates say this giveaway is a way to thank and celebrate educators who are returning to the classroom, as well as going above and beyond for students.

Flavors of fall return to Duck Donuts

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Melissa Goulette, the Virginia field marketing manager for Dunkin’. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

There is no purchase necessary for the medium coffee. However, the offer is limited to one drink per guest and excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Mother Nature to thank in part for bountiful field crop harvests in Virginia

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Entering the growing season, the already tough task for Virginia farmers to produce quality crops was made even more difficult by inflation and supply chain disruptions. Despite the difficulties, the state’s farmers persevered and are on track...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
cbs19news

Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia

RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iced Coffee#Cold Brew#Field Marketing#Virginia Field#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
WFXR

Localities with the most seniors in Virginia

(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in Virginia

Are you looking for the best places to see Christmas lights in Virginia? You have come to the right place because here you will find a list of the best places across the state. One of the best things about celebrating going to see Christmas lights in Virginia is that it never really gets too cold. A very popular thing to do is to pack the family up and go and pick and cut down your own Christmas tree.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Youngkin executive order aims to address Virginia teacher shortage

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued an executive order designed to combat a shortage of teachers in the commonwealth. The executive order lays out several steps aiming to make it easier for people to obtain teaching certifications, as well as for retired teachers and those from other states to teach in Virginia classrooms.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFXR

Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!

VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
VANSANT, VA
WFXR

Prepare now to ensure Virginia hunting success later

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Hunting seasons for deer, turkey, and bear will not open in Virginia until later in the fall, but there are things you can do now to improve your odds of success when those hunting seasons get here. One of the most important things you can do is pull all of your […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Watchful Eye

VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September

Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy