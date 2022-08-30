ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Lloyd Reed Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLKxn_0hbNk5Wy00

Lloyd Reed, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held in mid-October.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lloyd’s family and his arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Cal McCurdy Obituary

Cal McCurdy, 95, of Bridgewater passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Creston Specialty Care in Creston, Iowa. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
BRIDGEWATER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eddie Ray Mack

Funeral Services for 67 year old Eddie Ray Mack of Hamlin will be Monday, September 5th at 2:00 PM at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at Noon. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

St. Albert’s Colin Lillie and Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik earn wins at AL Meet

(Council Bluffs) Area Cross Country teams competed Saturday at the 53rd Annual Lynx Cross Country Invite in Council Bluffs. SE Polk placed seven runners in the top eleven and earned a team championship with 31 points. Glenwood posted 42 points to place 2nd. The Rams were led by runner-up Madelyn Berglund while Lauren Hughes ran 4th and Breckyn Petersen was 7th. With a time of 20:42, Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik won the individual girls title.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eye-catching Everly Brothers mural going up in SW Iowa

(Shenandoah, IA) — Construction is underway on a giant mural bearing the likenesses of Don and Phil Everly on Highway Two in southwest Iowa, alerting tourists to the Everly Brothers Childhood Home in Shenandoah. California artist John Cerney (SIR-nee) created the mural, which he says targets motorists who may not know of the brothers’ rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on K-M-A in the 1940’s to music stardom as rock-and-roll pioneers in the 1950’s and ’60’s. Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials also hope visitors will stop by the Everly Brothers’ house during Shenfest weekend in late September.
SHENANDOAH, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Atlantic, IA
Atlantic, IA
Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

Furniture available from Atlantic Middle School for free-will donation

(Atlantic) It’s in with the new and out with the old for the Atlantic Community School District. The district’s Middle School building received all new furniture to begin the 2022-23 academic year, but many of the old items are still in usable condition. “We have a number of round tables, lunch tables on wheels, we have some technology tables of different sizes, we have tables of different sizes, we have teacher desks, student desks, plastic chairs, wood chairs, filing cabinets, and a few other odds and ends. We are going to offer that to the public and organizations at a first come first serve basis and a free-will donation offering.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Supervisor Appointed Auditor Sara Harris Submits Resignation

(Atlantic) On Wednesday, Cass County Auditor Sara Harris submitted her resignation to the Cass County Board of Supervisors. In February, longtime Auditor Dale Sunderman resigned and, following the interview process, appointed Harris to the position. In April, Supervisor Chairman Steve Baier presented the Oath of Office to Harris to fill the position up to November, in which she would have to file papers in the November General Election.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports seven arrests between August 22nd and August 29th. Andrew Jensen, 40, of Atlantic, was arrested August 22nd for Driving While License Denied or Revoked. Cody Pleis, 31, of Walnut, was arrested August 23rd for Public Intoxication. Joseph Samuelson, 36, of Council Bluffs, was arrested...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Candidates for the 2022 General Election

(Atlantic) The following candidates will appear on the November 8th General Election in Cass County. Candidates highlighted in bold are the most recent candidates to file. (Note: this list was posted at 4:25 p.m. – Nonpartisan Candidates have until 5:00 p.m. today to file) District 2 Supervisor- Mark O’Brien...
CASS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roland Funeral Service#Lloyd
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Iowa Art Tour Gearing up for the Annual Tour

(Oakland) The ninth annual self-guided Iowa Art Tour is scheduled for September 16, 17, and 18. Becca Castle Laughlin, the Project Coordinator for Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, says in 2014, a group of southwest Iowa artists came together to pull off a regional event to connect their rural communities with a self-guided “Art Tour” to showcase their artworks, studios, galleries, and hometowns. The first year included nine participating communities and thirty artists.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

With 69 Days Left In Campaign, Grassley And Franken Complete 99 County Tours

(Bedford, IA) Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken, the Democrat challenging Grassley’s bid for reelection, have completed tours with stops in Iowa’s counties. Grassley addressed a crowd in the Taylor County Historical Museum in Bedford Tuesday, where the audience expressed opposition to vaccine mandates for the military and President Biden’s move on student loan debt. Franken chose Grassley’s hometown of New Hartford as the last stop on his campaign’s 99 county tour, where he accused Grassley of choosing “division and distraction over unity and understanding.” Franken and Grassley are scheduled to appear together in a debate on Iowa P-B-S on October Eighth. The November Eighth election is 69 days away.
BEDFORD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Candidate Filings

(Harlan) The Shelby County Auditors Office released the following candidates for the November General Election. Hospital Trustee (vote for 3) Shelby County Extention (vote for 3) Elaina Baughman, Kirkman. Kristina Larsen, Harlan. Brenda Arkfeld, Portsmouth. Mike Kolbe, Harlan. Katelin Weis, Earling. Soil and Water Conservation (Vote for 2) Cathy Johansen...
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rainfall deficits mount up in most areas of Iowa throughout August

(Area) Dry conditions persisted through the month of August with rainfall deficits over two inches below normal in some areas. State Climatologist Justin Glisan reports Atlantic received a shade over two inches of moisture in the past month. “Atlantic received 2.06″ of rain and that’s 2.3″ below average. The highest 24 hour rainfall fell between 7:00 a.m. on the 15th and 7:00 a.m. on the 16th and that was right under an inch, 0.99.” Measurable rain fell on 12 days of the month.”
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Body found in Missouri River Saturday identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A body was found by a boater floating in the Missouri River on Saturday around 2:45 p.m., according to Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). The body has been identified by fingerprints as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs. As this is an ongoing investigation,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mobile Food Pantry Coming to Atlantic

(Atlantic) The Cass County Local Food Policy Council says a mobile food pantry will be traveling to Atlantic this month. According to the press release, the mobile pantry will be at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on September 14. The mobile food...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Turkey flocks in western Minnesota have tested positive for bird flu

(Willmar, MN) — Bird flu has been detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota, about 160 miles north of Emmetsburg. Doctor Shanna Voss, senior veterinarian at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory, says the virus appears to be circulating in wild birds. During this latest outbreak, bird flu was first confirmed in Iowa in February, in a backyard flock in Council Bluffs. The last quarantine of an Iowa flock ended in July at a commercial turkey operation in northeast Iowa’s Bremer County. Officials urge Iowans to contact a veterinarian immediately if they suspect their poultry may have contracted the virus.
MINNESOTA STATE
1380kcim.com

A Three Person Fight Occurred Yesterday At Casey’s General Store In Carroll

Two women have been charged following a brawl Wednesday evening at Casey’s in Carroll. At approximately 10:09 p.m., the Carroll Police Department responded to a report of three females fighting in the Casey’s parking lot. Upon arrival, law enforcement identified the subjects involved as Takeesha Thompson-Odendahl, Tyesha Edwards, and Princess Cotton, all of Carroll. Authorities say Odendahl allegedly encountered Cotton while inside the east Casey’s and the exchange escalated when Cotton attempted to prevent Odendahl from reaching her vehicle. Only minor injuries were reported following the fight, and Odendahl and Cotton were taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct—fighting, a simple misdemeanor.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy