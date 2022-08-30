Lloyd Reed Obituary
Lloyd Reed, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held in mid-October.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lloyd’s family and his arrangements.
