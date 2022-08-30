Saturday ‘explosion’ was ‘accidental shooting,’ LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a police report, John Karika was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after the Lubbock Police Department responded to a possible shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street on Saturday.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com on Saturday, one person had moderate injuries after “something mechanical exploded in their face.”

A police report indicated a caller had called dispatch around 3:40 p.m. saying “he had a negligent discharge and hit a worker at his house.”

When an officer arrived at the location, he noticed, in between two residences, multiple people gathered around a man “with what appeared to be blood on his head, legs and beneath him on the ground.”

Karika was applying gauze to the victim’s right eye, according to a police report. The victim also had a wound on the left side of his face and and it appeared he had been shot in the head.

The victim was transported to the University Medical Center.

An officer asked Karika where the firearm was located and he told the officer it was on a table inside his residence.

Karika had blood on his clothing and hands, and appeared to be visibly upset, police said, but did not show signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to the police report, there was a damaged window, consistent with a bullet impact.

Karika was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond. He was released over the weekend.

