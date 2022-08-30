ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beating the heat: Sacramento State football opener moved back because of sizzling weather

By Joe Davidson
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Sacramento State pushed back its season-opening football kickoff by 90 minutes to better deal with a heat wave expected to sizzle the region.

The Hornets will now host Utah Tech at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to exceed 105 degrees Saturday, peaking between 4 and 5 p.m., right when the teams would hit the field to warm up for the old 6 p.m. start.

“This decision was made with an abundance of caution for the student-athletes, staff and fans that will be in attendance,” Sacramento State Director of Athletics Mark Orr said in a statement. “By delaying the start 90 minutes, it will allow the teams to warm up before the game in better conditions and also gives our fans a better environment to enjoy tailgaiting outside the stadium.”

Sacramento State also announced Tuesday that Thursday’s home women’s soccer game against UC Davis will start at 1 p.m. and not 4 p.m. for the same heat-related reason. Sunday’s men’s soccer game against Pacific will be a noon start instead of 1 p.m.

The football team seeks a Big Sky Conference championship three-peat and is ranked in the top 10 in multiple FCS rankings.

