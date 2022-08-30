Read full article on original website
Bob Trad
4d ago
Remember, it is known as The War Between The States , and the Southern States have heroes who they honor , who were against the Federal Government sending troops into their sovereign State (right or wrong)
Machster 03
4d ago
gotta love stupid people that don't know history. The Civil War wasn't about slavery and the only reason slaves were freed was because it hurt the south, Otherwise, slavery would've still been around for many years as the the entire nation profited. The south just didn't want to be told what to do by rich businessmen in the north. So who are really the "bad guys"?
stopthebullshit
4d ago
Tell this commission that they can’t change history. It’s history to learn from no matter what they want it won’t change.
