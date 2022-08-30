ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Bob Trad
4d ago

Remember, it is known as The War Between The States , and the Southern States have heroes who they honor , who were against the Federal Government sending troops into their sovereign State (right or wrong)

Machster 03
4d ago

gotta love stupid people that don't know history. The Civil War wasn't about slavery and the only reason slaves were freed was because it hurt the south, Otherwise, slavery would've still been around for many years as the the entire nation profited. The south just didn't want to be told what to do by rich businessmen in the north. So who are really the "bad guys"?

stopthebullshit
4d ago

Tell this commission that they can’t change history. It’s history to learn from no matter what they want it won’t change.

CBS New York

Earthquake reported in Morris County, New Jersey

WHITE MEADOW LAKE, N.J. -- The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake was detected in Morris County, New Jersey, on Tuesday.It happened at 5:14 p.m. near White Meadow Lake in Rockaway Township.It was a magnitude 2.3, approximately 3 miles deep.It happened along the Ramapo Fault line.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police identify victim of Delaware River drowning

BARRYVILLE – State Police said Monday that the victim of a drowning in the Delaware River on Saturday was a Richmond Hill, Queens resident. Brian Ordenia-Flores, 22, was rafting with family and friends near the Indian Head Campgrounds in Barryville and at about 1 p.m., they tied up the raft and began swimming in the river.
BARRYVILLE, NY
Daily Mail

Panicked migrant onboard bus heading to NYC from Texas called 911 where he said he and other passengers were 'being held against their will' and being forced to go to the Big Apple

A panicked migrant on a bus heading to the Big Apple hastily told police he and other passengers were being 'forced' to go to New York City against their will. Dozens of migrants have been transported to NYC by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott in an attempt to protest President Joe Biden's border policies. Abbott has also sent migrants to Washington DC as the number of people at the border passed 2.5 million in May, according to the US customs and Border Protection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

CBS News

