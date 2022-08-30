Charleys Cheesesteaks will be opening a location inside of the Germantown Walmart (20910 Frederick Rd), in the space formerly occupied by McDonald’s. The company has created a Facebook page for the new store and representatives from Charleys tell us they expect to open in early November. The upcoming Charleys located at 405 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express, is scheduled to open sometime this month. We were told by employees of the Lakeforest location that the Lakeforest location will close when the new Gaithersburg restaurant opens, but a specific date has not yet been provided.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO