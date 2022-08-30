‘Facing It Together Series: The Sculpture & Photography Of Jack Bordick’ Opens Sept. 8 At Step Up Gallery

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Man Who Died at the Santa Fe Ski Basin Was a Well-Known Local Chef & ArtistDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe's Delayed Veteran Banners Will Go Up Next WeekDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th YearDaniella Cressman
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' WhiteDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Light And Shadow In Abiquiu
Light and shadow in Abiquiu. Photo by Lori Hollingsworth Lash.
losalamosreporter.com
County To Present Phase One Of Golf Course Improvements Wednesday At Public Meeting In-Person And Via Zoom
Los Alamos County staff and the Los Alamos Golf Course design team are scheduled to present the design work to date for Phase 1 of the Golf Course Site Improvements Project at a public meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers, 1000 Central Avenue. The...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Online Learning Academy Offers Families Online Option for Learning
Photo one: Los Alamos Online Learning Academy staff pose outside of the LAOLA Roadrunner office located near the LAPS District office. Staff members include, from left, Christine Monteith, Kate Hovey, Eva Abeyta, Kati Steinberg, Sarah Rose Sanchez, Becky Littleton, Jacque Griego and Colleen Goddard. Photo Courtesy LAC. LAPS NEWS RELEASE.
losalamosreporter.com
420 TeaTime Edible Lounge & Tea Shop Now Open In White Rock
Christs Tyler cuts the ribbon Thursday during the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 420 TeaTIme in White Rock. Photo CourtesyChamber of Commerce. 420 TeaTime LLC opened its doors Thursday in White Rock with a Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting ceremony. Owner Christa Tyler is excited to have opened the new cannabis retail, edible lounge and tea shop to serve White Rock and Los Alamos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
losalamosreporter.com
Yard Sale List: Sept. 2-4, 2022
120 Canyon Vista St., White Rock. 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Six-family yard sale. Clothes, boys and girls jackets, shoes, boots, toys, books, puzzles, kitchen stuff, assorted material, Nambe. 2257A 36th St., Los Alamos. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Furniture, kitchenware, knick knacks. 3412 Urban St., Los...
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Joseph Michael Pinkerton June 18, 1980 – Aug. 18, 2022
Joseph Michael Pinkerton passed away August 18, 2022 in Santa Fe, NM at the age of 42. Joseph is predeceased in death by Mara Padilla and leaves behind his child, Ashur Pinkerton; mother, Sheree Pinkerton; brother, Jared Pinkerton; sister, Michelle Diaz; nieces, Jordan Pinkerton and Kieira Aisling; sister-in law, Estrella Pinkerton; brother-in-law, Pedro Diaz; Devlyn Villalobos-Iturralde; and friends who loved Joseph as family.
losalamosreporter.com
Shelter In Place In Effect As Of 12:30 P.M. At LAHS And IHM Catholic Church Due To Canyon Road Gas Leak
UPDATE: SHELTER IN PLACE LIFTED AS OF 1 P.M. Los Alamos Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris has advised that as of 12:30 p.m. a shelter in place is in effect at Los Alamos High School, Gold Street Apartments and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church due to a gas leak on Canyon Road. Morris will advise when the shelter in place is lifted.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Cone Zone – Week Of Sept. 5
Road Construction Update: Week of September 5, 2022. Link to online Newsletter: https://conta.cc/3CPre6F. Whether you commute to Los Alamos from Santa Fe, Española, or live here locally, Los Alamos County asks you to change your driving habits. Why not consider walking, biking, taking the bus, or carpooling instead of driving alone? You’ll save money, reduce air pollution, and minimize traffic congestion. Added benefits include making new friends and improving your health if you’re walking or biking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
losalamosreporter.com
Cpl. Malik Gordon-Matthews Sworn In Friday As Los Alamos Police Department Officer
Newly-sworn Los Alamos Police Cpl. Malik Gordon-Matthews and his wife Marilyn at the Los Alamos Magistrate Courtroom Friday afternoon. Cpl. Gordon-Matthews is a former New Mexico State Police officer who was based in Taos. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. LAPD Cpl. Malik Gordon-Matthews is sworn in Friday afternoon by Los...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Launches Small Business Recovery Program Funded By ARPA, Online Applications Now Being Accepted
Economic Development Administrator Dan Ungerleider announced the launch of the Los Alamos County’s online Small Business Recovery Assistance Program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). As of today, Los Alamos small business owners who suffered financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can visit the County’s dedicated website, ARPA.losalamosnm.us to apply.
losalamosreporter.com
Little Forest Playschool Closed Until Sept. 9 Due To Ongoing LAPD Investigation
Editor’s note: The content of this story may be disturbing to some readers. Little Forest Playschool will remain closed until a state hearing scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9 due to an ongoing investigation by Los Alamos Police Department being conducted with the complete cooperation of the playschool. Parents were...
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Hiring For Various Positions
Los Alamos Public Schools is hiring custodians, maintenance technicians, bus drivers and instructional assistants. LAPS offers competitive wages plus benefits including:. • Retirement plan (NMERB) • Life insurance. Short- and long-term disability coverage available. There are many opportunities for advancement. In addition, the district is looking for substitute teachers and...
JOBS・
Comments / 0