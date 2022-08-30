Read full article on original website
Two Jet Skis Collide in South Boston
Two jet skis out on the water as people enjoyed the beautiful start to Labor Day weekend crashed into each other in South Boston, police said, sending at least one person to the hospital. Boston police received a call around 5:33 p.m. Saturday and confirm two jet skis collided near...
House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers
The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
Neighbor Credited With Rescuing Mom, 2 Kids From Burning Building in Boston
A Roslindale man is being hailed as a hero after helping his neighbors successfully escape an early morning fire at a residential building in the Massachusetts neighborhood. According to the Boston Fire Department, which initially responded to a fire on Delford Street in Roslindale shortly after midnight, the neighbor set up a mattress outside of a second floor window of the residence which a mother and her two children were forced to jump out of. According to the fire department, the man caught a 5-year-old from the second floor window after the mother dropped the child down for him to catch.
Bolton-Area Businesses Look to LIV Golf Tournament for Economic Boost
Travis Patterson, co-owner of Bolton Bean, a coffee shop near the site of the LIV Golf tournament planned for this weekend, said he's already seen more traffic this week from the crews setting up for the event. "We are definitely expecting crowds this weekend," he said. “I’m hoping. Anything is...
‘You Lost My Son': Boston Mom Seeks Answers After School Bus Mishap
A Boston mother wants to understand how her son's charter school and the Boston Public Schools Transportation Department lost track of her son on a school bus this week. Sahory Rodríguez said she's asked about what happened to her 9-year-old on Tuesday by phone and email, but that the responses leave much to be desired.
After Gorgeous Saturday, Labor Day Weekend Weather Deteriorates Sunday Evening
It's been a gorgeous Saturday in which our temperatures remained seasonable along some more clouds through the afternoon. The crisp air remains as a high pressure system is still in control, but as it heads east, our wind direction shifts and our humidity will begin to creep in by late Sunday morning.
Orange Line Shuttle Driver Attacked at Jackson Square Station
An Orange Line shuttle driver was attacked by a group of kids at the Jackson Square MBTA station in Boston Thursday, MBTA Transit Police confirmed. Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim's condition was not immediately clear. Riders told...
More Shuttle Service Now Running in Chinatown Area Amid Orange Line Closure
Additional bus service was launched Friday morning to help people get around the Chinatown area of Boston during the Orange Line's shutdown. The City of Boston has contracted with a third-party transportation company to provide daytime shuttle service that will operate between the Government Center, Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center T stops.
Summer Warmth Returns Ahead of Storm Threat Sunday Afternoon
Summer-like conditions return today after the fabulous conditions yesterday, all this ahead of a cold front. Humidity and temperatures are on the rise with the threat for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday. This unsettled weather and unstable atmosphere will trigger storms between noon and 4 p.m. from west to east, hitting the Boston area later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be heading to the mid 80s in the city with dewpoints close to 70°.
Deadly Roxbury Crash: Victim ID'ed; Driver, an MBTA Operator, Faces Murder Charge
The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Thursday morning appeared in court on charges including murder Friday, and new details were revealed in the case. The victim was identified as Thomas Ruffen, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, is accused of running...
Wandering Goats Set Off Investigation Into Conditions at Mass. Dog Kennel
A small herd of goats that escaped from their enclosure on Saturday and walked along Route 1 in Rowley, Massachusetts, led police to a nearby dog kennel where they found about 30 animals in unsanitary and unsafe conditions. The discovery led police to launch a criminal investigation on Monday, when...
Orange Line Work Is 50% Done, MBTA Says
The MBTA announced Friday that the work being done along the Orange Line during the ongoing 30-day shutdown is 50% complete. The project is on schedule, the transportation agency said. Overall, work teams have completed 44% of scheduled rail replacement, 49% of track renewal and tie replacement, 84% of special...
Labor Day Weekend Starts Dry, Finishes Damp
The region’s dry weather continues through much of Saturday. With clear skies and calm winds this evening, overnight lows dip into the mid-to-upper 50s across the region. This tees us up for another beautiful and dry day. Most of the area has highs in the upper 70s, with a few in the low 80s.
New Green Line ‘Supercars' in the Works After MBTA Awards $810 Million Contract
The MBTA is one step closer to rolling out more than 100 new Green Line train cars, after awarding a contract worth over $810 million to a train manufacturing company out of Upstate New York. The public transit agency awarded an over-$810 million contact to CAF USA, which will cover...
LIV Golf Tournament Brings Fans, Protesters to Bolton
The controversial LIV Golf tournament is underway in Bolton, Massachusetts. Some of the biggest names in golf, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, are teeing off in a new golf format that has sparked protest against the Saudi government's involvement. Golfers are working their way through the course at The...
Roxbury Shooting Under Investigation
There was a shooting Saturday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police confirm. There was no immediate word from Boston police on any injuries or possible arrests in connection to the Creston Street shooting. Video from the scene showed multiple officers and police vehicles, while evidence markers littered the ground nearby.
Partial Reopening of Breakheart Reservation Friday in Wake of Wildfires
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts is being partially reopened Friday, after being indefinitely closed due to the wildfires burning through the area. The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced the partial reopening Thursday, which it said will keep certain areas like the Ash Path and Ridge Trail closed out of an abundance of caution.
Teenagers Wreck Their Cars Racing on NH Road, Police Say
A pair of 17-year-olds racing in southern New Hampshire collided on Thursday, sending one car rolling over onto a lawn and another into a tree, police said. Both teenagers were hospitalized with minor injuries in the crash, which took place about 12:15 p.m. Thursday in Hudson, local police said Friday.
Woman Critically Injured in Roxbury Shooting
A woman was critically injured in a shooting in Roxbury Thursday afternoon, the second in the neighborhood and the fourth in the city in the last 24 hours. Police said the shooting happened on Savin Street and they do not believe it was random. A person of interest is in custody.
Body Identified 17 Years After Being Found in Fall River Landfill
A body found in a Fall River, Massachusetts landfill that has gone unnamed for 17 years has been identified as part of an ongoing push to look into cold cases by Bristol County prosecutors. The victim has been identified as Leon Brown, who was 41-years-old when he died and from...
