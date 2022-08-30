ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Wall: 'At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide'

John Wall Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

During a recent interview at the Salvation Army in his native Raleigh, N.C., five-time All-Star guard John Wall opened up about his various struggles on and off the court over the past few years. The new member of the Los Angeles Clippers detailed his harrowing experience going through a torn Achilles, the death of his mother and grandmother, and the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by the Associated Press and ESPN, Wall's mother, Frances Pulley, died in December 2019 at the age of 58 from breast cancer, and his grandmother died later. At the same time, the now-31-year-old Wall was rehabbing his Achilles injury.

The former No. 1 overall pick's interview at the Salvation Army was conducted at a garden dedication for his mother. She was a volunteer at the Wake County location.

Multiple NBA players reached out to Wall on social media to show their support.

