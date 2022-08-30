It was a frustrating night full of penalties and opportunities left on the table for the Knoxville Football Squad in a 28-6 loss to Oskaloosa on Friday night heard on 95.3 KNIA. The tone seemed to be set early as Andon Trout took the opening kickoff 70 yards to seemingly set up Knoxville 1st and ten from the 30 yard line, but a block in back penalty ruined the Panthers field position. Oskaloosa meanwhile exploited Knoxville’s defense for 288 yards through the air on three of the four scores. Knoxville’s only score was a Ruger Kendall one yard run set up by a 38 yard strike from Noah Keefer to Koby Higginbotham to set the Panthers up at the Oskaloosa one yard line. Coach Matt Dunkin was most frustrated with the amount of penalties that cost his team valuable field position the entire game.

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO