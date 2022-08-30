Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Indianola – Emergency Preparedness Month
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Bass in part 1 of a two-part interview on emergency preparedness. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Mary Thompson
Services for Mary Thompson age 79 of Knoxville, will be Wednesday, September 7th at 2:00pm at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of Mary’s family.
Labor Day Closings Announced
Monday is Labor Day, and all City of Knoxville and Marion County offices will be closed to recognize the holiday. Many retailers and financial institutions also close for the holiday. Those needing to do business at these locations should plan to do so Tuesday. Observed the first Monday in September,...
RVTV Returns to Monroe Next Week
RVTV is making its return to central Iowa, and Monroe is one of the stops on the event celebrating CyHawk week. Monroe is hosting free entertainment and food vendors on Tuesday, September 6th from noon to 10 p.m. on the square. Performances include Patty Richards country, a car show, dance performances, knockerball, and the band Standing Hampton.
Steven L. Ramcke-Wilke
Funeral services for Steven L. Ramcke-Wilke, age 64, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, formerly of Knoxville will take place at the Hallowell & James Funeral Home Countryside, IL. Visitation from 6:00-9:00pm on Monday the funeral home. Burial will be in the Bethania Cemetery in Justice, IL. Memorial donations in Steve’s name to a charity of your choice are appreciated.
Indianola City Council to Review Traffic Study
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday. The council will hold a public hearing on capital loan notes of $3.5 million for industrial park improvements, hold a public hearing on a sign code exemption on N Jefferson Way, and receive a presentation regarding a traffic study on Iowa Ave and N 9th St. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
Simpson Sports Saturday Results
The Simpson Storm women’s athletics programs had multiple teams in action Saturday. The Storm women’s soccer team fell 4-1 to St. Catherine’s, the women’s tennis team fell to Truman 7-2, and the volleyball squad went 1-1 on the day taking down Ripon 3-1 and falling to Whitewater 3-0. Find full results below.
Rotary Club Takes on Flag Project
The Knoxville Rotary Club has taken on a new task this year. It’s putting up the American flags in town for the holidays. It was a project that the Lion’s Club did for many years, but the Rotary is now in charge of the project which calls for the flag celebration lining Highway 14 for Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day and Veteran’s Day.
Chances Slip Away In Knoxville Loss To Oskaloosa
It was a frustrating night full of penalties and opportunities left on the table for the Knoxville Football Squad in a 28-6 loss to Oskaloosa on Friday night heard on 95.3 KNIA. The tone seemed to be set early as Andon Trout took the opening kickoff 70 yards to seemingly set up Knoxville 1st and ten from the 30 yard line, but a block in back penalty ruined the Panthers field position. Oskaloosa meanwhile exploited Knoxville’s defense for 288 yards through the air on three of the four scores. Knoxville’s only score was a Ruger Kendall one yard run set up by a 38 yard strike from Noah Keefer to Koby Higginbotham to set the Panthers up at the Oskaloosa one yard line. Coach Matt Dunkin was most frustrated with the amount of penalties that cost his team valuable field position the entire game.
Central College Sports Saturday Results
Ketchum Throws Four TD Passes in Central Football Opening Win. Some big-play strikes in quarterback Brady Ketchum’s starting debut carried Central College to a 44-13 season-opening win over St. Olaf College (Minn.) Saturday. It was the 18th consecutive regular-season victory for the Dutch, ranked No. 14 in the D3football.com preseason poll. Central completes its non-conference slate with another home game next Saturday against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 1 p.m. at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium. In the teams’ only previous meeting, the Blugolds were 28-21 winners in a first-round NCAA Division III playoff game at Pella. Wis.-Eau Claire got a 24-yard TD pass from Harry Roubidoux to Nicholas Kudick with 24 seconds left Saturday to rally at home past Loras College 30-27.
Drought Persists, Expands in South Central Iowa
While several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacted the area at the end of August, most of it was not enough to significantly impact drought conditions locally. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report, all of Marion County is now rated as severe and most of Warren County is also under that tier, with dry conditions worsening to the south and east of the region. Severe drought is now also impacting all of Mahaska, Lucas, and Monroe Counties.
Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work continues on Ashland for the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project over the last week, as curb paving between 1st St and Buxton St has progressed, in addition to road paving and sidewalk work. Brick Paver edge repair began on Ashland, the installation of rock chambers and prep work began...
Simpson Cross Country Sweeps Buxton Invitational, Volleyball Sweeps in Wisconsin Trip
The Simpson Storm men’s and women’s cross country teams swept the Buxton Invitational Friday evening in their season opener, while the Storm volleyball squad went 2-0 in Wisconsin to begin their campaign. The Storm men were led by three top five finishes, with Spencer Moon in 2nd, Andrew...
Janice Bailey
Funeral services for Janice Bailey will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, September 10th at Lynnville Friends Church. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Central College Fall Sports Update – 9-2-2022
The beginning of both halves was kind to the Central College men’s soccer team in a 4-0 season-opening win over Westminster College (Mo.) Thursday afternoon. Central (1-0-0) struck first at the 10:33 mark as Coleman Manuel slipped one into the net. Matthew West made it 2-0 five minutes later with a penalty kick. Barely a minute into the second half, Joe Brown scored off a Nathan Casas corner kick for a 3-0 advantage. Jake Dzarnowski gave the game it’s final tally at 51:30. Brown and Casas assisted on Manuel’s goal and Manuel assisted on Dzarnowski’s goal. In addition to his two assists, Casas had two of his three shot attempts saved. Defensively, Central only allowed one shot attempt to give John Foster a shutout in goal.
Rules for Riding the School Bus
Brenda Dunkin, Knoxville and Pleasantville School Transportation Director said there are rules for preparing to get on and off of school buses. Dunkin said, “We like to tell our riders to arrive at their stops and their homes and be ready at least five minutes prior to the bus stopping to pick them up. Also, make sure they aren’t crowding the area where the bus will be stopping. Take their time and wait until the bus makes a complete stop. The bus driver at that point will open the door and motion them to come on to the bus.”
Knoxville’s Caldwell To Be Inducted Into Buena Vista HoF
Knoxville native Rick Caldwell will be inducted into the Buena Vista University Athletics Hall of Fame for both his coaching accomplishments and his career as a student-athlete. Caldwell was a one-time State qualifier for the Panthers in the 167 pound weight class in 1985. After graduation he went to Buena Vista where as a varsity competitor, he earned an Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship in 1990, received All-American honors in 1989 and 1990, and was a valuable member of the conference championship teams of 1987, 1988, and 1990. In addition to his impressive career as an athlete, Caldwell has coached nine Waverly-Shell Rock High School teams to state championships. He has also earned five traditional titles, along with four dual-meet crowns during his coaching career at Waverly-Shell Rock. The induction will take place during Buena Vista’s homecoming festivities on October 2nd.
Indianola Brush Facility Closed Sunday
The Indianola Brush Facility will be open Saturday, September 3rd but closed on Sunday, September 4th for the Labor Day Holiday. The facility will be open Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and wood mulch is available during normal hours of operation free of charge. Individuals wanting mulch will need to provide their own containers. The facility will resume normal hours of operation on September 8th. For more information, click below.
Parts of Linden Street in Pleasantville will Lose Water Today
This morning water will be turned off to residents that live on Linden Street South of Pleasant Street in Pleasantville. The contractor will be making residential connections with the new water main. Water will be off for 2-3 hours. There will be no need to boil water and you may...
Melcher-Dallas Hosts Baxter Tonight In Home Opener
The Melcher-Dallas Football Squad will have its home opener tonight as the Saints take on Baxter. Melcher-Dallas took one on the chin last week in a 74-0. The Saints were a bit shorthanded last week and Coach Pat Ferguson hopes to have his team at relative full strength ready to go against the Bolts tonight…
