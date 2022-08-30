Interested in growing delicious table grapes or colorful hydrangeas, or learning about the possibilities of a new Northeast market for the unique kiwiberry?. On Friday, Sept. 16, join scientists from the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station at UNH’s Woodman Horticultural Research Farm in a discussion on their current research and plant breeding activities. This event is free and open to the public. Current and future commercial growers, nursey owners, and value-added producers are encouraged to attend.
