Durham, NH

Making a Difference through Community Development

“If you get involved in community development work, it means you're basically an optimistic person because you believe that the work you can do can make a difference… And the thing about development at the community level: you actually can.”. “If you get involved in community development work, it...
Discover UNH’s Research Vineyard

Interested in growing delicious table grapes or colorful hydrangeas, or learning about the possibilities of a new Northeast market for the unique kiwiberry?. On Friday, Sept. 16, join scientists from the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station at UNH’s Woodman Horticultural Research Farm in a discussion on their current research and plant breeding activities. This event is free and open to the public. Current and future commercial growers, nursey owners, and value-added producers are encouraged to attend.
Library Orientation

Welcome to the UNH Library: Explore how the library can help you succeed!. Bring a laptop, tablet, or smartphone to this fun and interactive session as you learn about the library and some of the resources that can help you succeed!. Stop by the table in the lobby and enter...
