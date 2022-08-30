ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hormel Foods, Campbell Soup And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation HRL to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares fell 1.4% to $49.60 in after-hours trading.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Skillz
Benzinga

Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A bear market offers investors the opportunity to pick up stocks of world-class companies at a bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Amazon
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week

The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 410 Shares of This Stock

Passive income is a great way to make your money work for you. Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income. Realty Income Corp. is a real estate investment trust that cuts you a check every month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
TheStreet

Proceed with Caution: Strategist Says Don't Buy Stocks Yet

With the S&P 500 down 16% year to date, you might think stocks are a bargain and now is the time to buy. Not so fast, says Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at money manager Richard Bernstein Associates. “Many investors insist on buying early so that they can be...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock Down More Than 50% That You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

It's feeling macroeconomic pressure, but the future looks bright. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the benchmark S&P 500 delivering its worst first-half return since 1970. Two indicators suggest the broader market has additional downside to come. However, time has proved to be a considerably stronger ally for long-term investors than any indicator. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Be Worried About Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

Major indexes have dipped again, renewing concerns about this market downturn. Nobody knows what exactly the market will do in the near term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

AbbVie’s immunology drugs are gaining new indications -- and increasing revenue. Vertex generates billions from its cystic fibrosis portfolio -- and is about to seek regulatory approval for another potential blockbuster. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10,000 Into $100,000. Here's How.

Historically, the average annual growth rate of the stock market is about 7% after inflation. Money invested at 7% annual growth will double in value about every 10 years and three months. You can expedite your wealth results dramatically by investing additional funds each month. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy