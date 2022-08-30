EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are East Peoria residents, both EPHS students, and both juveniles. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.

EAST PEORIA, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO