Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: PPS teachers authorize union to give strike notice
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Teachers in the Peoria Public Schools have overwhelming authorized their union leaders to issue a notice to strike, aiming to persuade District 150 to meet the union’s salary demands. According to Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780′s Facebook page, the vote at Woodruff Career...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Football Friday Week 2: Big Schools Highlights
(25 News Now) - Normal West flexed their Intercity rivalry muscles on Friday with a 46-0 win over Bloomington for their 10th straight victory over their crosstown rivals. Across town, Normal Community picked up their first win of the season with a 50-14 win over Champaign Central. Peoria High moved to 2-0 with a 36-16 win against Danville. Peoria Manual lost to Champaign Centennial.
hoiabc.com
Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are East Peoria residents, both EPHS students, and both juveniles. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
25newsnow.com
Local churches helping families in need
PEORIA (25 News) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year the ministry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbu.org
Peoria police chief promises 12 arrests in connection with Peoria Stadium fight
Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says his department will arrest 12 people, one adult and 11 juveniles, that they believe are involved with the fight that interrupted Friday's Peoria High School season opener versus Metamora. None of their identities are available at this time. "We will continue to work with...
25newsnow.com
Local libraries combine with CityLink to offer free bus rides
(25 News Now) - Local public libraries are partnering with CityLink to give their members free bus rides throughout the month of September. It’s all part of National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Peoria, Peoria Heights, Pekin and Fondulac libraries are all taking part in the area’s first-ever ‘Fine-Free, Fare-Free’ initiative.
25newsnow.com
1 person critically wounded Friday night in shooting near Bloomington High School
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One person is said to be in critical condition after being shot just blocks from Bloomington High School’s Fred Carlton Field where BHS and Normal West High School were playing a varsity football game. Bloomington Police said they heard gunfire about 7:30 p.m. and...
25newsnow.com
Ex-Pekin City Council member to run next year for Bloomington City Council seat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - High school history teacher and former Pekin City Councilman Cody Hendricks announced Thursday he wants to become an alderman in Bloomington. Cody Hendricks is running for Ward 6 alderman in the 2023 municipal elections. The redrawn Ward 6 covers much of the downtown area and parts of Blooomington’s west side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Lawsuit filed to place Normal districting referendum on November ballot
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - It will soon be decided in a McLean County courtroom whether residents in Normal will vote this fall on a referendum changing the way they’re represented on the town council. Earlier this week, Normal’s electoral board declared the proposed referendum invalid because Normal...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged for battering EMTs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Tayler Jacquelyne Moore has been indicted for two counts of aggravated battery of Peoria first responders in an incident July 16. Moore is alleged to have committed battery towards two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) while they were performing their duties and providing aid at Moore’s home in Peoria.
1470 WMBD
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
Peoria man convicted of 2021 murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been found guilty for his role in a May 2021 homicide in Peoria. Arenza Brown was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from a May 10, 2021...
hoiabc.com
2 more teens arrested after stadium clearing brawl
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police arrested two more teenagers after Peoria Stadium was evacuated during a brawl Friday night, and authorities expect there will be additional arrests. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were both arrested for mob action and taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC)...
25newsnow.com
Male victim shot and killed in Peoria’s 17th homicide of 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a male victim was shot and killed early Saturday morning, marking the River City’s 17th homicide of 2022. Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired in the 1600 block of West Adrian G Hinton Avenue - near North Grove Street.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2nd afternoon shooting in Peoria sends a man to a local hospital
UPDATE (7:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police provided no suspect information in a news release about Thursday afternoon’s second shooting in the River City. Police said they were called just before 3 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert indicated six shots fired in the 2400 block of West Marquette Avenue. between South Griswold and South Streets.
25newsnow.com
Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted to...
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in shooting that left one teen injured
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting occurred at S. Griswold Street and W. Marquette Street Thursday afternoon. Police reported to the 2400 block of W. Marquette Avenue on a 6-round shot spotter alert just before 3:00 p.m. At the scene, they located the male victim. He was shot in the leg and his injuries were not life-threatening.
Central Illinois Proud
Man injured in shooting on Archer Avenue
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been sent to the hospital after a shooting near Archer and California Avenue at 2:33 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the scene on an 11-round shot spotter, where they located a male victim. The...
starvedrock.media
Two Spring Valley Women Booked On Warrants
A couple of women wanted for drugs have been tracked down in Spring Valley. Forty-three-year-old Joy Hannigan of Spring Valley was arrested Monday evening on a warrant out of La Salle County for possession of a controlled substance. A few hours later Monday night, officers stopped 37-year-old Ashley Dominic of...
Comments / 0