Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
fox5dc.com
Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park
The Black L.U.V. Festival returns to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheater on Saturday to celebrate the best of black culture, arts and entertainment. Karen Baker, co-founder of the non-profit group Social Art and Culture, joins the show to tell us all about it!
The 5 Movies you Have to Watch if you Live in Washington
If you're living in Washington, planning to move here, or just love the Pacific Northwest we have five movies you have to watch. That's right, there are five movies we're absolutely in love with that are set right here in Washington state. You may have already seen these movies, or...
GW Hatchet
Weekend Outlook – Dance to live jazz music at an annual festival on the National Mall
Fall classes may be underway, but there’s still time to take advantage of the late summer days with these exciting Labor Day weekend events. Soak up the feeling of summer with outdoor happenings like a guided walking tour of painted African American performers, get down to jazz performances at an annual family-friendly music festival and catch a rare sighting of exotic birds like cockatoos and falcons.
Overheard In D.C.: Founding Farmers, A Hidden Gem
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WJLA
AMC theater in Alexandria evacuated after threat made; 2 injured at AMC theater in Largo
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The AMC Theater at Hoffman Town Center in Alexandria closed for the day following a threat to harm call Saturday afternoon, police said. Alexandria PD shut down traffic into Hoffman Town Center earlier after responding to the call. Multiple injuries to people who evacuated the theater were reported.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live festival after ‘miscommunication’ between city and promoter
Singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will not headline the Charm City Live festival later this month as city officials had previously announced. In a statement Wednesday on the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ Instagram page, the city’s senior director of communications Monica Lewis wrote there had been “miscommunication” between the city and the festival’s promoter, Blackout Management.
WJLA
'Bar Rescue' star Jon Taffer opens new tavern in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Capital One Arena in Chinatown has a new business and it will probably be very popular. 'Bar Rescue' reality show host and celebrity restauranteur Jon Taffer has opened his new tavern downtown. Taffer's Tavern is an innovative, full-service restaurant, Inspired by the quintessential neighborhood pub. “This...
tysonstoday.com
Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival
Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
Landon School 'Deeply Concerned' By Video Of Boys Singing Song With Racial Slur On Metro
Officials at an all-boys Maryland prep school have issued a statement in response to a video that shows a group of them singing a song containing a racial slur on the Metro this week. The video posted last Thursday, Sept. 1 to various DCHomos social platforms shows the group of...
WTOP
DC JazzFest takes over Howard Theatre, The Wharf and beyond
Looking for something fun to do during Labor Day weekend?. Well, the 18th annual DC Jazz Festival running will deliver tons of free live music from Wednesday through Sunday. “We started in 2004 on a paper napkin by our founder, Charlie Fishman, who used to manage Dizzy Gillespie,” Sunny Sumter, President and CEO of DC Jazz Festival told WTOP. “Here we are 18 years later, from 14 concerts in 2004, to over 100 performances around the city … Let’s all get our party on and celebrate, because JazzFest has definitely become a cultural destination.”
nypressnews.com
Restored Washington, D.C. canal welcomes visitors
After a massive restoration, the C&O Canal in Washington, D.C. is now welcoming visitors again for an important history lesson. Nancy Chen has more.
Washingtonian.com
7 Boiling Questions for Jon Taffer and His New Sous-Vide-Centric DC Restaurant
Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer is usually Mr. “Shut It Down!” But it’s time to open it up: Taffer’s Tavern debuts in DC on Thursday, September 1. The Penn Quarter pub—which takes over the former District Commons space—is the second full-service Taffer’s for the shouty television personality, who also operates a location at FedEx Field.
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
NBC Washington
Labor Day Weekend: Easy Day Trips and Getaways From Washington DC
A three-day weekend gives you plenty of time to get out of the Washington D.C. metro area to explore the region, especially since many cities and towns have planned fun things to do for Labor Day weekend. We've organized this list by distance — so read until the end if...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Washington, DC
Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to kick off new season with Grammy award-winning artist Ledisi at opening gala Sept. 17
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will kick off the 40th anniversary of the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall with its 2022-2023 Season Opening Gala Celebration on Sept. 17. Grammy Award-winning soul and jazz singer Ledisi will join the BSO to showcase music from the late singer, songwriter, musician and civil rights activist Nina Simone.
mocoshow.com
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring
Residents of the D.C. metropolitan area don’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a sample of some of that city’s famed cuisine. The post Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring appeared first on The Washington Informer.
bethesdamagazine.com
Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro
Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
DC crackdown on marijuana gifting shops begins
Thursday marked the District’s official crackdown on so-called marijuana gifting shops which sell items or services such as clothing or massages and then “gifts” marijuana.
Comments / 2