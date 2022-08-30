Looking for something fun to do during Labor Day weekend?. Well, the 18th annual DC Jazz Festival running will deliver tons of free live music from Wednesday through Sunday. “We started in 2004 on a paper napkin by our founder, Charlie Fishman, who used to manage Dizzy Gillespie,” Sunny Sumter, President and CEO of DC Jazz Festival told WTOP. “Here we are 18 years later, from 14 concerts in 2004, to over 100 performances around the city … Let’s all get our party on and celebrate, because JazzFest has definitely become a cultural destination.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO