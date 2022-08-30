ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park

The Black L.U.V. Festival returns to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheater on Saturday to celebrate the best of black culture, arts and entertainment. Karen Baker, co-founder of the non-profit group Social Art and Culture, joins the show to tell us all about it!
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

Weekend Outlook – Dance to live jazz music at an annual festival on the National Mall

Fall classes may be underway, but there’s still time to take advantage of the late summer days with these exciting Labor Day weekend events. Soak up the feeling of summer with outdoor happenings like a guided walking tour of painted African American performers, get down to jazz performances at an annual family-friendly music festival and catch a rare sighting of exotic birds like cockatoos and falcons.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Founding Farmers, A Hidden Gem

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com

Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live festival after ‘miscommunication’ between city and promoter

Singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will not headline the Charm City Live festival later this month as city officials had previously announced. In a statement Wednesday on the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ Instagram page, the city’s senior director of communications Monica Lewis wrote there had been “miscommunication” between the city and the festival’s promoter, Blackout Management.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

'Bar Rescue' star Jon Taffer opens new tavern in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Capital One Arena in Chinatown has a new business and it will probably be very popular. 'Bar Rescue' reality show host and celebrity restauranteur Jon Taffer has opened his new tavern downtown. Taffer's Tavern is an innovative, full-service restaurant, Inspired by the quintessential neighborhood pub. “This...
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonstoday.com

Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival

Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
RESTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Russell
Person
Allee Willis
Person
Frenchie Davis
Person
Oscar Wilde
WTOP

DC JazzFest takes over Howard Theatre, The Wharf and beyond

Looking for something fun to do during Labor Day weekend?. Well, the 18th annual DC Jazz Festival running will deliver tons of free live music from Wednesday through Sunday. “We started in 2004 on a paper napkin by our founder, Charlie Fishman, who used to manage Dizzy Gillespie,” Sunny Sumter, President and CEO of DC Jazz Festival told WTOP. “Here we are 18 years later, from 14 concerts in 2004, to over 100 performances around the city … Let’s all get our party on and celebrate, because JazzFest has definitely become a cultural destination.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

7 Boiling Questions for Jon Taffer and His New Sous-Vide-Centric DC Restaurant

Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer is usually Mr. “Shut It Down!” But it’s time to open it up: Taffer’s Tavern debuts in DC on Thursday, September 1. The Penn Quarter pub—which takes over the former District Commons space—is the second full-service Taffer’s for the shouty television personality, who also operates a location at FedEx Field.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Movie Info#Theaters#Pianos#Entertain#Linus Movies#Performing#Musical Theater#The Color Purple Review#Daug
thedcpost.com

Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast

Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
WASHINGTON, DC
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Washington, DC

Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to kick off new season with Grammy award-winning artist Ledisi at opening gala Sept. 17

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will kick off the 40th anniversary of the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall with its 2022-2023 Season Opening Gala Celebration on Sept. 17. Grammy Award-winning soul and jazz singer Ledisi will join the BSO to showcase music from the late singer, songwriter, musician and civil rights activist Nina Simone.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
mocoshow.com

What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
BETHESDA, MD
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy