Forty life-size jaguar sculptures are coming to the city’s most famous landmarks starting next week as part of an open-air art exhibition. It’s called the Jaguar Parade NYC 2022, and you can see the beautifully painted sculptures around New York City from September 7 to October 5. Each jaguar has its own pose and its own design scheme painted by artists from around the world. The sculptures will be on display at landmarks including Tavern on the Green, United Nations Headquarters, World Trade Center, 9/11 Memorial, Central Park Zoo, The High Line, JFK Airport, and LaGuardia Airport.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO