digg.com

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection' Launch Trailer

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection" is available now Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Future Steam Decks May Include Streaming Features And Size Changes

Developers at Valve teased future generations of the Steam Deck handheld are in the works, and may allow for game streaming, plus changes to its size and shape.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Breakfast#Digg#Video Game
digg.com

Meete: The Dating App Where Women Are Paid To Talk To Men

It looks like a normal dating app, but with a crucial difference: Women make money off every message sent to them. Is it too good to be true?.
CELL PHONES
digg.com

Never Will Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Forget This Feeling

Thrillist joined the "Never Have I Ever" star for a day of gaming at the Nintendo store in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
digg.com

The Quest To Liberate $300,000 Of Bitcoin From An Old Zip File

The story of a guy who wouldn't let a few quintillion possible decryption keys stand between him and his cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
digg.com

Adding Leslie Nielsen To Any Video Game Makes It Instantly Hysterical

Detective Frank Drebin from "Police Squad!" and "The Naked Gun" gets mashed up with "Detroit: Become Human." The results are a masterpiece.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

PSVR 2 Is Specifically Designed To Be More Port Friendly

It'll also make it easier for developers to make new games for the headset.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

The Collectors Who Save Video-Game History From Oblivion

Where does a game like Star Fox, Super Mario Bros., or Sharknado: The Video Game actually come from?.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Navy Looking For Gamers After Disastrous Esports Launch

Goats and Glory is looking for gamers and the State Department wants to send gamers to Saudi Arabia.
MILITARY
digg.com

Twitter Had A New Plan To Fight Extremism — Then Elon Arrived

The turmoil associated with Elon Musk's bid to purchase the company was a breaking point.
